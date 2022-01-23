Sports
Brandon King leads West Indies romp after Englands punch | Cricket
Different format, different opponents, same old story for England, who started their Twenty20 series against the West Indies in Barbados with very different personnel, but in exactly the same style with which they finished the Ashes in Tasmania, composed by an embarrassing clatter of wickets. The tourists lost first the toss and then their cool as they dropped to 49 to seven before recovering somewhat, but the West Indies, propelled by a suitably royal half-century of Brandon King, made their 103 total seem pretty insignificant and won. by nine wickets with 17 balls left.
For the hosts, who had lost eight of their last nine Twenty20 internationals, an emphatic victory at the top of the world was an opportunity to savor. Hard times don’t last, difficult people do, said their Captain Kieron Pollard.
None of the English batters did. A quarter of the way through England’s innings, 30 balls had been thrown, just five scoring shots played and four wickets lost. By the end of the power play they were 26 for four and Eoin Morgan had had 11 deliveries for the score of one. By the end of the seventh span, Sam Billings had lost 15 wickets for 95 runs across two formats and two continents, with Billings personally contributing two wickets and three runs to the long range collapse. Morgan complained afterwards that his side had faced the opposite conditions of what we played in their single warm-up match on the same ground and that they would have to come back tomorrow with a new game plan.
I think we knew it wasn’t going to be a belter, said Liam Dawson of the wicket on which he played his first T20i for almost four years and his first international of any kind for three and a half. Looking back if we had gotten 130 or 140, the potential would have been a very different game. Learn well tomorrow, hopefully take some more time and put a score on the board.
The West Indies, which won 55 when the teams met in Dubai at the Twenty20 World Cup last October and has been in the doldrums ever since, are unlikely to ever feel any sympathy for England’s plight, their only disappointment being that a flurry of Borders by Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid took the tourists from the brink of humiliation to the sun-kissed highlands of triple figures.
The first over of the match ended with Sheldon Cottrell performing his famous march-and-salute celebration after Jason Roy completely missed a full toss, lost his center punch and set the tone. Tom Banton wrong-footed Jason Holder, where Nicholas Pooran took a nice low catch, into the next over and after Moeen Ali hit his first ball straight to the back end, England were 10 for three after 12 balls.
Morgan and James Vince seemed to have brought some semblance of normalcy to the proceedings as the latter two hit fours and a six from above on Cottrell. But just as the England fans, who made up the overwhelming majority of the crowd at Bridgetown, might have sensed the sense of crisis, so Vince cracked the last ball from the same Cottrell straight to the fielder at cover and the collapse continued.
There were many reasons for England’s failure: an early swing, an erratic bounce, some disciplined bowling and fine, clear fielding. Holder gave his best career grades of four to seven and was fantastic. But totals of this low level normally involve a bit of self-destruction and Dawson made the clearest case, pushing an Akeal Hosein delivery to Pollard, standing close to cover and heading out for a single before he slipped away when inevitably was told to turn around. Pollard returned the ball under the arm for Shai Hope to complete the runout.
England needed early wickets to have any hope of an unlikely win, and got none. Without much haste, Brandon King and Shai Hope led the West Indies to the 50 with no loss in the ninth over, just four overs faster than England, who were naturally seven behind at the time. They had a bit of luck along the way. Hope sent a pitch from Saqib Mahmood into the ground and just past his stumps and Dawson threatened both batters and thought I could have gotten a few wickets on another night but with little pressure on the scoreboard they were able to relax and showed real quality.
King in particular had some beautiful shots, a massive blow from Rashid and a sharp cut from Tymal Mills stood out as he propelled his side to victory. With just 24 hours between the first two games of the series, England have little time to brood over this achievement and would have scheduled some squad rotation anyway. Sadly, the memories of their battle from hell won’t be gone when the morning comes.
