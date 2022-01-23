Sports
Top 25 College Soccer Teams by Percentage of Time Ranked in AP Poll
There are many ways to judge the success of a college football program, and Ohio State checks almost all the boxes. You can measure by national championships, conference championships, the number of players who have made it to the NFL and more.
Another way to measure the blue blood of college football is through the major polls. One of those the AP poll has been around since 1936 and has not only crowned national champions in the past, but has continued to rank the top 25 teams on a weekly basis. Our friends at College Football News did their own analysis and crowned the best show of all time based on the final ranking in each AP Poll, but we thought we’d watch it from a different angle.
In this case, we looked at which teams have been ranked the most percentage of time in history in the AP Poll. And since the Associated Press is in the top 25, so do you.
Here are the top 25 college soccer shows of all time based on the percentage of time they’ve been ranked in the AP poll. We count down from 25 to numero uno. All information comes from College Poll Archive.
Oregon Ducks
Dec 6, 2019; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks mascot Puddles poses with a rose during the Pac-12 Conference Championship game against the Utah Utes at Levis Stadium. Oregon defeated Utah 37-15 to earn a Rose Bowl berth. Credit: Kirby Lee—USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
27.9%
Iowa Hawkeyes
December 27, 2019; San Diego, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes mascot Herky the Hawk gesturing in the first half against the Southern California Trojans during the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium. Credit: Kirby Lee—USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
2979%
ties from Wisconsin
Bucky Badger performs 65 pushups for the crowd during the University of Wisconsin 68-17 football game victory over Bowling Green at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin, Saturday, September 20, 2014. Milwaukee Journal Sentinel photo by Rick Wood/[email protected] JOURNALSENTINEL.COM
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
34.3%
Michigan State Spartans
Michigan State mascot Sparty takes the field for the Youngstown State game at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, September 11, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
34.6%
Arkansas Razorbacks
AUBURN, AL AUGUST 30: Arkansas Razorbacks mascot Big Red bows during game against the Auburn Tigers at Jordan Hare Stadium on August 30, 2014 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
35.6%
Washington Huskies
26 Oct 2013; Seattle, WA, USA; Carol James, wife of the late former coach Don James, greets Washington Huskies quarterback Keith Price (17) before a game against California Golden Bears at Husky Stadium. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
38.0%
Clemson Tigers
Clemson offensive lineman Sean Pollard (76) and running back Darien Rencher (21) join teammates in the alma mater after the Tigers beat Alabama 44-16 to win the National Championship after the College Football Championship game at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, California Monday, January 7, 2019. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
39.7%
Texas A&M Aggies
Sep 8, 2018; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies mascot Reveille runs onto the field for the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Clemson Tigers at Kyle Field. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
40.2%
Miami hurricanes
Nov 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes mascot Sebastian de Ibis performs on the field between games in the first half between the Miami Hurricanes and Virginia Tech Hokies at Hard Rock Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove—USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
42.4%
UCLA Bruins
September 4, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kyle Philips (2) celebrates with offensive lineman Paul Grattan (65) offensive lineman Jon Gaines II (57) and tight end Greg Dulcich (85) his touchdown scored against the Louisiana State Tigers during the bottom half of the Rose Scale. Credit: Gary A. Vasquez—USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
44.6%
Florida Seminoles
Sep 28 2019; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles symbols Osceola and Renegade during the game against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Doak Campbell Stadium. Credit: Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
46.6%
Tennessee Volunteers
Dec 5, 2020; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers mascot Smokey during the second half against the Florida Gators at Neyland Stadium. Credit: Randy Sartin—USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
49.0%
Maroon Tigers
Aug 31, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Auburn Tigers mascot Aubie the Tiger celebrates with cheerleaders after beating the Oregon Ducks at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
50.1%
Georgia Bulldogs
Dec 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A detailed view of a Georgia Bulldogs helmet during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field in Memorial Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
52.4%
LSU Tigers
Oct 6, 2018; Gainesville, FL, USA; A detailed view of the LSU Tigers’ football helmets against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement—USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
53.3%
Florida Gators
Sep 28 2019; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida Gators mascot, Albert, cheers with fans during the second half against the Towson Tigers at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Credit: Kim Klement—USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
53.4%
Penn State Nittany Lions
Dec 28, 2019; Arlington, Texas, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions defensive end Shane Simmons (34) and linebacker Cam Brown (6) and the mascot celebrate after the game against the Memphis Tigers at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
55.3%
Nebraska Cornhuskers
Oct 6, 2018; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet stands on the sidelines during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
60.8%
Texas Longhorns
Sep 21. 2019; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns fan poses with the University of Texas logo on Bevo Boulevard before the Oklahoma State Cowboys game at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
62.3%
USC Trojans
Sep 7 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans white horse mascot traveler during the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Credit: Kirby Lee—USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
65.5%
Alabama Crimson Tide
January 1, 2020; Orlando, Florida; Alabama Crimson Tide mascot Big Al entertains fans before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Camping World Stadium. Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
70.0%
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Dec 28, 2019; Orlando, Florida, USA; The Notre Dame Fighting Irish mascot celebrates the field goal against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first half at Camping World Stadium. Credit: Jasen Vinlove—USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
70.7%
Oklahoma Sooners
ATLANTA, GEORGI DECEMBER 28: Oklahoma Sooners animal mascots Boomer and Sooner pull Sooner Schooner Conestoga wagon onto the field before game against the LSU Tigers at Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 28, 2019 in Atlanta , Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
73.0%
Michigan Wolverines
The Michigan marching band takes the field for the Northern Illinois game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, September 18, 2021. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
73.9%
Ohio State Buckeyes
Sat, Jan 1. 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; A special pink helmet stripe adorns Thayer Munford’s helmet before the start of the 108th Rose Bowl Game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Utah Utes in the Rose Bowl. Credit: USA TODAY Sports
Percentage of time ranked in AP Poll
79.1%
[listicle id=71841]
Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page at facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio state news, notes, and opinions. To follow Phil Harrison on Twitter.
Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.
1
1
1
1
1
1
Sources
2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/top-25-college-football-teams-172527263.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]in.com
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022