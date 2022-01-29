Cowgirl Tennis Falls To No. 11 Ohio State





COLUMBUS, OHIO- Oklahoma State’s 24th-ranked Cowgirl tennis team competed in the first round of the ITA Kickoff in Columbus on Saturday, coming up short against No. 11 Ohio State, 4-1. “I am proud of the way we competed today,” OSU head coach Chris Young said. “There were some key moments in the match and the experience and quality of Ohio State showed. They are an experienced, well coached team and today they were a little more consistent in the key moments, but it is an opportunity for us to grow and come back stronger tomorrow and I am confident these girls will do that.” The day began with battles on all doubles courts starting with Martina Zerulo and Mhai Sawangkaew controlling their match the whole way, defeating Ohio State’s Isabelle Boulais and Kolie Allen, 6-4. Dariya Detkovskaya and Oona Orpana were back and forth with 29th-ranked Irina Cantos Siemers and Sydni Ratliff of Ohio State before dropping the match, 6-4. Ayumi Miyamoto and Sofia Rojas fell into a 4-0 deficit but fought all the way back to tie the match. The Cowgirl duo came up short to Buckeye’s Lucia Marzal and Luna Dormet, 6-4, giving Ohio State the doubles point. Dariya Detkovskaya picked up a Cowgirl point as she dominated No. 114 Luna Dormet in straight sets, 6-4, 6-1. Ohio State would pick up three more singles matches starting with Isabelle Boulais beating Martina Zerulo 6-1, 6-0, followed by Oona Orpana dropping two hard-fought sets to Sydni Ratliff, 6-4, 6-4. Ayumi Miyamoto fell to Kolie Allen, 6-4, 6-4, to earn the match-clinching point for the Buckeyes. Mhai Sawangkaew was battling with No. 6 Irina Cantos Siemers, 7-5, 5-3, when her match was called. Sofia Rojas was in the third set of her, 1-6, 6-4, 2-4, match when it was called. The Cowgirls will be back in action tomorrow against 21st ranked LSU at 9 am (CST). Results: doubles: 1. Mhai Sawangkaew/ Martina Zerulo (OKST) final. Isabelle Boulais/Kolie Allen (OSU) 6-4

2. #29 Irina Cantos Siemers/Sydni Ratliff (OSU) def. Dariya Detkovskaya / Oona Orpana (OKST) 6-4

3. Lucia Marzal/Luna Dormet (OSU) def. Ayumi Miyamoto/ Sofia Rojas (OKST) 6-4 singles: 1. #6 Irina Cantos Siemers (OSU) vs. #86 Mhai Sawangkaew (OKST) 7-5, 5-3, unfinished

2. Isabelle Boulais (OSU) def. Martina Zerulo (OKST) 6-1, 6-0

3. #123 Sydni Ratliff (OSU) def. #55 Oona Orpana (OKST) 6-4, 6-4

4. Kolie Allen (OSU) def. Ayumi Miyamoto (OKST) 6-4, 6-4

5. #72 Lucia Marzal (OSU) vs. Sofia Rojas (OKST) 6-1, 4-6, 4-2, unfinished

6. Dariya Detkovskaya (OKST) final. #114 Luna Dormet (OSU) 6-4, 6-1

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://okstate.com/news/2022/1/29/womens-tennis-cowgirl-tennis-falls-to-no-11-ohio-state.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos