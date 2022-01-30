Rashid Khan no-look six: Watch: Rashid Khan leaves cricket fans stunned, hits incredible ‘no-look’ six in Pakistan Super League





Rashid Khan hit an incredible six without looking | Courtesy screen grab Essentials Rashid Khan showed his batting talent in the Pakistani Super League Rashid hit a spectacular no-look six in a game against the Multan Sultans on Saturday Rashid plays for the Lahore Qalandars in the T20 league At this point, it must be argued that Rashid Khan is the best T20 player in the world right now. Whether at the international level for the Afghan national team or in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Pakistan Super League (PSL), or the Big Bish League (BBL) Rashid’s leg spin has won his team’s many matches while the opponents continue to find it impossible to read his variations. However, on Saturday, during a PSL encounter at the National Stadium in Karachi, the star Afghan cricketer showed his batting prowess and amazed cricket fans with his punching power. Playing for the Lahore Qalandars, Rashid hit an astonishing ‘no-look’ six with a flick of a wrist at Shahnawaz Dahani’s bowling alley. Watch the video here Speaking of the match, the Sultans won the toss and left Qalandars to bat first. The Shaheen Afridi-led unit took full advantage of the opportunity as Fakhar Zaman led the way with a 75 stroke in just 36 balls. Kamaran Ghulam gave him solid support with a 31-ball-43, while Rashid gave them a great finish with a knock of 17 in just four balls, while putting a huge total of 206 on the board. The Sultans were in no mood to give up, however, as Shan Masood’s 50-ball 83 and skipper Mohammad Rizwan’s 42-ball 69 gave them a formidable platform from which to chase the total. The duo set an opening score of 150 runs as the Qalandars struggled to control their attack. In the end, a four-ball 18 from Khushdil Shah propelled them to a final victory. With the ball, Shaheen put in a spirited effort as he took three wickets in his four overs, but gave up 40 runs. Rashid was their most economical bowler with a spell in which he allowed only 28 runs and took one wicket.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/sports/cricket/article/watch-rashid-khan-leaves-cricket-fans-stunned-hits-incredible-no-look-six-in-pakistan-super-league/854169 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos