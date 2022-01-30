Wisconsin Badgers Football Hires Bobby Engram as Offensive Coordinator





Wisconsin Badgers football has been in the market for a new offensive coordinator since Joe Rudolph left in early January. Well, after weeks of speculation that Baltimore Ravens tight ends coach Bobby Engram would be the Badger’s new offensive coordinator. Wisconsin finally made it official on Friday afternoon. According to official source: Bobby Engram is #badgers new attack coordinator. Signed, sealed and delivered. Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) January 29, 2022 Bobby Engram began his playing career at Penn State University, where he won the first-ever Biletnikoff Award in 1994. After that, Engram enjoyed a 14-year career in the NFL, spending most of his seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears. Engram ended his playing career in 2010 as a member of the Cleveland Browns. Engram wasted no time after finishing his playing days and began coaching as an attacking assistant for the United States in 2011. San Francisco 49ers. The following year, Engram joined Paul Chryst in Pitt, where he spent two seasons under Chryst as the wide receivers coach for the Panthers. After his stay in Pittsburgh, Engram returned to the NFL ranks and joined the Baltimore Ravens where he has remained ever since. Engram started as a wide receiver coach in Baltimore and recently transitioned to the tight end coach for the last two seasons. As a coach, Engram has worked with some phenomenal players at both the NFL and collegiate levels, including Tyler Boyd during his record season with Pitt, Steve Smith Sr. and Torrey Smith in Baltimore, as well as All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews most recently. Engram will now rejoin Chryst as the Badgers’ offensive coordinator and will try to bring some fresh ideas to Wisconsin football. Engram has been a key part of some very successful offensives in the past and will hope to revive the Badgers offensive with some new plans. It’s unclear whether Engram will be calling off plays, or whether Chryst will remain in that role. Overall, Engram’s resume is as good as anyone’s and the hire makes a lot of sense for both parties. Not only will Engram be reunited with Chryst, but he will now also be in the same town as his son Dean who plays cornerback for the Badgers. Now that Engram has been officially named the Offensive Coordinator, many Badger fans will now turn their attention to the transfer of Oklahoma QB Caleb Williams, who is reportedly interested in Wisconsin. Part of that interest is likely due to Engrams hiring and the fact that Dean and Williams attended the same high school and were reportedly close friends during their time at Gonzaga High School in Maryland. Will hiring Engrams make the Badgers the best overall player on the transfer portal? We’ll have to wait and see, but the first key domino is now official.

