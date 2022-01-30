NC State Women’s Tennis Beats Penn State in First Round of ITA Kickoff Weekend | Sport





The #8 NC State women’s tennis team fought Penn State in the opening round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday, January 29. Despite some exciting games, the Wolfpack defeated the Nittany Lions 4-0. The Wolfpack squad was able to come through as it won the double point and three singles matches to secure the 4-0 clinch win it took to advance. Penn State really made us work hard for that, said head coach Simon Earnshaw. Even at the end it felt like it took us a good 30 minutes to actually close that. And they really made us work for it today. The duos of senior Nell Miller and graduate student Jaeda Daniel, and sophomore Amelia Rajecki and Abigail Rencheli easily secured the double point for the pack, winning 6-2 each. The singles, however, were much more difficult victories for the peloton. Number 8 Daniel was the first to arrive in singles and won 6-4, 6-0. Like the rest of the team, she had to work her way through challenging points, most of it in the first set for Daniel. However, in the second set Daniel turned around and easily won six games in a row thanks to her dominant serve and powerful counter-attacking play. Frankly, I think we’re working on it every day, Daniel said. So in the tight moments you just hope it comes together. There isn’t much you can do, but try to trust it a bit and today it worked. This trend of hard-fought matches continued with the next two singles wins for the pack. Miller struggled in her first set, but just like Daniel dominated the second set and won 7-5, 6-0. Rencheli took a hard-earned third single, winning the pack it took to defeat the Nittany Lions. Rencheli had a close match all the way, including a heated tiebreak to close the second set and take the pack in the win, as she won 6-4, 7-6 (7-2). The match of freshman Priska Nugrohos also came down to a tiebreak to decide the second set. Nugroho was able to fight back impressively after trailing 1-4 in the first set and took the second set to a thrilling tiebreak. The match went unfinished with a final score of 6-4, 6-6, (4-3) due to the four wins it took for the Wolfpack to advance. Sophomore Sophie Abrams and Rajecki also saw their matches go unfinished in the first set of each match due to the Wolfpacks win. With this clinch, the team will have to continue its strong performance in the championship game of the ITA Kickoff weekend. It’s going to be difficult, Daniel said. We will have to work, but I think we work hard as a group and we put in time together. So I think we’re just looking forward to competing. The Wolfpack awaits Northwestern vs. Wake Forest in the second game of Saturday matches during the ITA Kickoff Weekend to determine their opponent for Sunday, January 30 at 2 p.m.

