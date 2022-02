WATCH: Michael Phelps Does His Iconic Back Slap at the Pickleball Tournament Against NFL Legend

The stunning Michael Phelps is one of the best swimmers in the world. His legendary career fetched him an incredible amount of gold medals and other world records. Notably, out of all the fancy routines he has, there is one trademark move that he is known for even today. ADVERTISING Article continues below this ad The iconic body slap is important for any swimmer to get ready for their dive. However, in the recent pickleball match against Larry Fitzgerald, Phelps had the crowd head over heels, displaying his iconic move. ADVERTISING Article continues below this ad Michael Phelps has the crowd going wild Pickleball is a combination of tennis, badminton, and table tennis. This is a sport that is picking up pace and has gained massive popularity as well. With NFL legend Larry Fitzgerald as his competitor, a huge crowd turned in to see the two giants clash in a game of Pickleball. Ahead of the match, Phelps performed an iconic back slap and had the crowd wild. A sight for sore eyes, it took fans down the memory lane. A match full of power, pace, and long rallies, the NFL legend, Fitzgerald, certainly enjoyed the game against the great Michael Phelps. However, apart from all the drama and intensity of the match, it was the back slap that garnered the most attention. DIVE DEEPER Michael Phelps Honors Kobe Bryant in a Beautiful Way on Second Death Anniversary ADVERTISING Article continues below this ad Why do swimmers prioritize back slaps? Although it looks scary with his long flubber arms going back and forth in a bone-chilling sight, it is vital for swimmers to prepare for the dive by doing backslaps. While most swimmers prefer a subtle approach, the aqua gladiator wants to let the entire world know he is coming. these slaps Help all the muscles to relax, increase the blood flow and avoid cramps while swimming. Hence, it is indeed an important routine for most swimmers. RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL AUGUST 13: Michael Phelps of the United States thanks the crowd after winning gold in the Mens 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final on Day 8 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Aquatics Stadium on August 13, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) With the incredible physique he possesses, Phelps back slap is one of the most iconic routines in modern-day sporting history. Notably, some would even say it is equivalent to Usain Bolts signature Lightning Bolt celebration. Well, is it? Let us know in the comments below. ADVERTISING Article continues below this ad WATCH THIS STORY-Oldest NASCAR Drivers on the 2022 Grid

