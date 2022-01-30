Rutgers Football lands 2022 PWO commit in athlete Sam Gadie





Rutgers Football has landed their second preferred walk-on in the 2022 class as Trenton Central High School (NJ) linebacker Sam Gadie has made it official, tweeting out his decision to commit to the Scarlet Knights.

I chose Rutgers because they were the first school who saw potential in me and that meant a lot, Gadie told TKR. Its a beautiful school and a great program. My family, high school coaches and I all think its where I can fit in and bring out my full potential. I visited campus over and over to see if that was really the place for me and it was. Im very blessed to all the other schools that showed interest and saw my potential, but Rutgers is where I want to be. Im just excited to see what I will become once I get there.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound athlete spent the weekend on campus for an official visit and came away extremely impressed.

It was a great positive vibe to be around," said Gadie. "I met the coaches, saw the facility, met some players and what stood out was the food. We had a ton of food and it was all great. I was so blessed to be there and be able to stuff my face.

This wasnt Gadies first time meeting new Defensive Coordinator Joe Harasymiak, as he was at his school not too long ago, but it was the first time the two got to actually sit down and chat.

Man he is just a great guy overall, he said. He is very energetic and hyped. I could just tell he couldn't wait to start coaching Rutgers Football.

2022 RUTGERS FOOTBALL PWO COMMITMENTS

