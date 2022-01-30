How Johnathan Kovacevic’s family story helps him put his hockey pursuit in perspective – The Athletic

“Don’t sleep on Johnathan Kovacevic.”

Former Jets scout Dan Shrader texted me this in 2019. I had just written a top prospects report and I had covered up Winnipeg’s 2017 third round pick.

Kovacevic had been cut from two OHL camps and passed twice in the NHL Draft before Winnipeg took him. He played for the unheralded Merrimack College of Hockey East before becoming a deep defender for the Manitoba Moose in early 2019-20.

“What’s so special about this kid?” I wondered.

Shrader told me about Kovacevic’s intelligence, both on and off the ice, and the way he’d been a pillar of strength for Merrimack’s wrestling program. He called Kovacevic a classic late bloomer and said Manitoba’s coaching staff were charmed by him. We had never spoken before, but Shrader praised Kovacevic’s work ethic and attitude.

Anyway, it was worth the phone call. Perhaps Kovacevic had the long-term NHL potential after all.

Then Shrader shared the first details of Kovacevic’s family story.

What Johnny went through—being cut from junior hockey teams—had nothing to do with his parents’ travels to Canada from the former Yugoslavia.

But the perspective they passed on gave him everything.

The road to Kovacevic’s first NHL game, which the 24-year-old played for the Jets on Thursday, begins outside a remote village in Bosnia where his mother Angie was born and grew up without electricity or running water.