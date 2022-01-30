What are the most watched sports in the world?





When we think of sports, we often think of players and their skills. We see athletes training hard to hone their abilities and achieve greatness. Their lives can be a bit difficult, but they do what they love for a living.

There is more to sports than what you see on TV. Behind every athlete are thousands of hours of hard work, dedication, passion and skill. If you go beyond the cameras and multi-million dollar contracts, you’ll find that some sports have more viewers than others.

In today’s article, we’ll walk you through the top 5 most watched sports.

It is estimated that 265 million people in the world play football (soccer), making it an extremely popular sport. The rules of football are pretty much the same all over the world, but each country has its own style and flair when playing.

Football consists of two main parts: 1 offensively; 2 defend. During the attack, you have to get past defenders by dribbling or passing around them and put yourself in a position to shoot or pass. It’s much more complex than it looks!

In the second part of a football match, one team defends against another team’s attack and only four players on one side are allowed to stand in their half at any time. The goal here is to regain possession or prevent your opponent from scoring a goal. There are some strict rules regarding physical contact and the use of hands because football as it is can be too violent.

2. Cricket

Cricket is one of the most watched sports in Australia, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, the West Indies and England. English and Australian settlers played this sport in the 18th and 19th centuries. Today there are over a billion cricket fans around the world.

In addition, it is one of the most watched sports as it is practiced professionally in many countries and boasts incredible athletic skills and athletic ability. It is considered a men’s game in most parts of the world, but it is also played with an intense competitive edge.

3. Field Hockey

Field hockey was developed in England in the mid-18th century and is one of only thirteen sports featured at any modern Summer Olympics. The Irish influenced the game, bringing it to Europe, but it wasn’t until 1922 that men’s hockey became a game Olympic sport

. Women’s hockey has been an Olympic sport since 1980.

Field hockey is played between two teams, eleven of whom are allowed to be on the field at the same time; there are no rolling substitutions like in football, so it’s pretty intense. There are only five positions: 1 goalkeeper, two defenders; 3 midfielders; 4 strikers. The goalkeeper plays in front of the goal to block the opponent’s shots.

However, the defenders are good at tackling and stopping opponents rushing past them towards their keeper. Midfielders link defense to offense and support both units. And striker is where all the goals come from!

4. Basketball

Basketball began in 1891 as a less strenuous version of the already popular game of American Football. The first match was played indoors between two local clubs; YMCA training school and the Boston (Elementary) School. Ten years later, basketball had grown rapidly in New England schools and sports centers.

The game is easy to learn but difficult to master due to its complex rules regarding dribbling, passing, shooting, as well as strategies and tactics. The objective of the game has been the same from the start: two teams of five players compete to score points by throwing a ball through a raised horizontal hoop that is 18 inches in diameter and 3 meters above the ground.

5. Table tennis

Table tennis was originally played with listless, handmade equipment and involved a lot of luck and chance. It only became popular in the 1900s, when British soldiers made more deadly paddles in India. In 1948, ping pong was introduced as an Olympic sport.

Today, table tennis is one of the most popular sports to watch as it requires fast, accurate hand-eye coordination and quick reflexes.

Inference

Among the plethora of entertainment options, some have become remarkably popular worldwide. Nevertheless, this article contained information on five of the most watched sports in today’s society. If you are looking for a complete list of the most watched sporting events around the world, view this list by David Nugent of legitgambling.com. The world is a big place with different things to do and see.

