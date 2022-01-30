Rain, Canberra weather, forecast, updates, stream, start time, how to watch

Australia have declared with a 256 run lead in a bold move to try and bowl the English side out before close of play.

Four points are up for grabs and a win will retain the Ashes for the Australian women, while a draw will give the English side a glimmer of hope in the upcoming three ODIs.

If England are going to chase this huge total down, captain Heather Knight will be crucial after a brilliant 168* in the first innings.

Knight scored over half her sides runs and will be hoping another top-order player will stand up and go with her.

Elyse Perry and Darcie Brown will be looking to swing the ball early and take a handful of wickets to really put the pressure on the English side.

The wicket at Manuka Oval has not been consistent, with some balls popping and some rolling so the touring top order need to be mindful of the pitch.

AUSTRALIA BUILD A LEAD

Australia are building a dominant lead in the only womens Test, setting up a brilliant finish in the final sessions at Manuka Oval.

Currently leading by 187 with five wickets in hand, the hosts have half a days play to declare and bowl out the English side to secure four points.

Australia will be looking to put their foot on the gas and score quick runs after lunch with the talented Tahlia McGrath and veteran Ash Gardner at the crease.

If the hosts can secure victory they will retain the Ashes, with three ODIs remaining and each worth two points.

A win will put the Aussies on six points, while a draw will see the sides share the spoils and receive two points each.

Should Australia be bowled out or declare, veteran Elyse Perry will be key with the ball at Manuka oval after a three-wicket haul in the first innings.

Englands bowlers have swung the ball well and forced the edge, signaling to the Aussie quicks there is lateral movement available at Manuka Oval.

This match is shaping up to be a very entertaining days of cricket in the nations capital.

PERRY DEPARTS AFTER A DUO OF DROPS

Aussie star Elyse Perry has departed, falling to a some brilliant bowling by Englands Sophie Ecclestone.

Perry fell for 41 in a strong innings as the Australian side continues to build a dominant lead.

Beth Mooney has increased the hosts lead 148 with seven wickets in hand, currently sitting on 56 with Meg Lanning at the crease.

With four points on the line in this final day of the only womens Ashes Test, both sides will be hoping to come away with a victory.

Australia currently sit on two points and a win today would guarantee they retain the Ashes with a draw leaving an opening for the English side to win all three ODIs and take the series win.

A pair of dropped catches could come back to haunt England, as wicketkeeper Amy Jones put both Perry and the in-form Mooney down.

Beth Mooney played away from her body to a Kate Cross delivery with the ball taking a fine edge in what should have been a regulation take for the English keeper.

Luckily for the Aussies, the ball burst through her hands and Mooney remained at the crease before bringing up her half century.

Only a few overs later, Cross found the edge of Perrys bat and the ball again didnt land safely in the gloves after Jones made a dive to her right.

Australia is sitting in a strong position early on day four and we can expect some fireworks after lunch as the hosts need to bowl England out to win.

STATE OF PLAY

Australia has just one day to set a total and bowl England out to win the one-off womens Ashes Test, and thus, the series.

The hosts can claim the Ashes with victory in the Canberra Test, but has it all to do on Sunday after more than two sessions of play were lost to rain on day three.

England, meanwhile, will no doubt have other ideas on Sunday after fighting back to gain a genuine chance of winning the Test, too.

In reply to Australias declared first innings of 9-337, England made 297 thanks to captain Heather Knights imperious 168 from 294, and No.10 Sophie Ecclestones stubborn 34 from 117 balls.

With a first innings lead of 40, Australia faltered early in the second innings to open the door to England.

Opener Alyssa Healy made a pair with another duck, while fellow opener Rachael Haynes was gone for just four, with both falling to Katherine Brunt (2-4).

Australia was 2-12 a lead of 52 when rain began to fall in Canberra and refused to relent until play was abandoned at 4.15pm local time.

The hosts have a handy head start heading into the final days play, but England will sense an opportunity to bowl Australia out cheaply and chase a win late in the Test.

Australia, meanwhile, will need to play a delicate game in batting enough time to avoid losing the Test, but declare early enough to take 10 wickets in what promises to be a one-day showdown.

Play will start 30 minutes earlier at 9.30am on Sunday, and there will be a minimum of 109 overs to be bowled.

HOW TO WATCH

TEAMS

Australia XI: Rachael Haynes, Alyssa Healy (wk), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning (c), Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Darcie Brown

England XI: Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Winfield-Hill, Heather Knight (c), Nat Sciver, Sophia Dunkley, Amy Jones (wk), Katherine Brunt, Charlie Dean, Anya Shrubsole, Sophie Ecclestone, Kate Cross

REMAINING FIXTURES (all times AEDT)

Thursday, February 3, 2.10pm: First ODI, Manuka Oval

Sunday, February 6, 10.05am: Second ODI, Junction Oval

Tuesday, February 8, 10.05am: Third ODI, Junction Oval

