No. 11 Notre Dame Visits No. 10 Minnesota

SOUTH BENDNotre Women’s No. 11 hockey team learned painfully Friday night that how it starts does matter, especially against a good opponent.

No. 10 Minnesota scored three times in the first 11:09, stunning coach Jeff Jacksons Fighting Irish and the 4,711 who watched the Lefty Smith Rink at the Compton Family Ice Arena. Coach Bob Motzkos Golden Gophers then put it in cruise control for a 5-1 Big Ten Conference win.

That has been a tendency of ours, said Jackson, whose team has now been defeated by the opposition 22-21 in the first period. Notre Dame is 65-33 in the second, third and extension periods this season. We didn’t get off to a good start on Friday night, and it just got out of hand.

The Gophers in third place (10-5-0 Big Ten for 30 points, 15-10 overall) won their first straight win over the Irish in fourth place (9-6-0 Big Ten for 24 points, 17-8 overall) on three of their first five shots against starting goalkeeper Matthew Galajda, who was left virtually helpless by his error-prone teammates.

Grant Cruikshank (6:05), Tristan Broz (8:40) and Blake McLaughlin’s first of two goals at 11:09 chased Cornell’s transfer keeper, who made just two saves before giving way to junior Ryan Bischel. who allowed two goals the rest of the way while stopping 17 other Minnesota shots.

Notre Dames’ lone goal—a power play tip-in from Trevor Janicke at 4:22 p.m. of the second period—was the only shot to avoid Minnesota junior goalkeeper Justen Close, who ended with a career-high 28 saves in his fifth start since replacing departed keeper Jack LaFontaine, who signed with the NHL Carolina Hurricanes after the Gophers Jan. Michigan State 7-8 sweep.

Janicke, who diverted Chase Blackmun’s slapshot from the point following a pass from Spencer Stastney, came in between goals in the second period from Sammy Walker (0:37) and McLaughlin (19:25).

Most of the problems we had were our own, Jackson said. We’ve given up way too many odd-man rushes. They (the Gophers) defend well, but that was due to the puck not doing well in certain areas of the ice. There were a number of things, like overloading our forecheck. It was disappointing.

It also didn’t help the Irish that they played without senior defender Nick Leivermann, No. 3 who scored with six goals and 18 points, who has an undisclosed injury and was not expected to be available Saturday night when the teams finish their two-game series. to block .

That’s a big loss, Jackson said. Our other boys just have to get up.

Motzko was pleased with his team’s commitment, which will lose the services of three-player junior center Ben Meyers, freshman left wing Matthew Knies and sophomore defenseman Brock Faber to Team USA when the Winter Olympics begin in Beijing on February 9.

All four lines were on the attack, Motzko said. (We had) good transition, good team speed, good team defense. We only had one bad penalty kill.

The Irish went 1-for-4 on their powerplay odds, while their country-leading penalty-kill units killed three Gopher powerplays.

By the way, Janickes’ goal was Notre Dames’ first goal against Minnesota on the Smith Rink since a 2-1 loss to Minnesota on February 15, 2020, a month before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. That goal was scored by then sophomore Leivermann at 8:01 am of the second period. Janickes’ goal ended an Irish home scoreless streak against the Gophers at 188 minutes 23 seconds.

Minnesota’s current five-game winning streak began against Notre Dame with a pair of 3-0 shutouts by LaFontaine last February 12 and 13 and has now continued with three losses this season, the first two October 29 (4-1) and 30 (3-2) arrives in Minneapolis.

We have the opportunity to come back, Jackson said. We just need to get some things straight.

MINNESOTA 5, OUR LADY 1

At Lefty Smith Rink at Compton Family Ice Arena, South Bend

Minnesota3-2-05

Our Lady0-1-01

First Period Scoring: 1. Minnesota, Grant Cruikshank 4 (Ryan Johnson, Jack Perbik) EV 6:05. 2. Minnesota, Tristan Broz 2 (Jackson LaCombe, Carl Fish) EV 8:40. 3. Minnesota, Blake McLaughlin 8 (Sammy Walker, Justen Close) EV 11:09. Sanctions: Minnesota 1-2, Notre Dame 1-2.

Second Period Scoring: 4. Minnesota, Sammy Walker 9 (Matthew Kmies, Chaz Lucius) EV 0:37. 5. Notre Dame, Trevor Janicke 9 (Chase Blackmun, Spencer Stastney) PP 16:24. 6. Minnesota, Blake McLaughlin 9 (Bryce Brodzinski, Jackson LaCombe) EV 19:24. Sanctions (total): Minnesota 2-4 (3-6), Notre Dame 1-2 (2-4).

Scoring in the third period: none. Sanctions (total): Minnesota 2-4 (5-10), Notre Dame 1-2 (3-6).

Shots on target: Minnesota 24 (9-11-4), Notre Dame 29 (7-12-10).

Goalkeeper saves: Minnesota (28), Justen Close 28 (7-11-10); Notre Dame (19), Matthew Galajda 2 (2-xx), Ryan Bischel 13 (4-9-4)

Power play options: Minnesota 0 of 2, Notre Dame 1 of 4.

Faceoffs won: Minnesota 20 (7-7-6), Notre Dame 28 (9-14-5).

Shots Blocked: Minnesota 8 (4-2-2), Notre Dame 6 (2-1-3).

Referees: Jonathon Sitarski and Barry Pochmara. Line judges: Justin Cornell and Mike Daltrey.

Attendance: 4,711 (5,022).

Records: Minnesota 15-10-0, 10-5-0 Big Ten for 30 points; Notre Dame 17-8-0, 9-6-0 Big Ten for 24 points.

BIG TEN STANDARDS

(Conference)

Points, GP, WLT, SOW, OW-OL, GF-GA

Michigan 36, 17, 11-6-0, 0, 0-3, 62-43

Ohio State 34, 17, 10-5-2, 1, 0-1, 54-38

Minnesota 30, 15, 10-5-0, 0, 1-1, 51-36

Our Lady 24, 15, 9-6-0, 0, 4-1, 43-39

Penn State 17, 17, 5-11-1, 0, 1-1, 50-62

Wisconsin 16, 17, 5-11-1, 0, 1-1, 39-61

Michigan State 14, 16, 5-11-0, 0, 1-0, 35-55

(Overall, WLT, .Pct, GF-GA)

Michigan 20-7-1, .732, 106-63; Ohio State 18-7-2, .704, 96-58; Minnesota 15-10-0, .600, 85-63; Notre Dame 17-8-0, .680, 86-55; Penn State 12-14-1, .537, 94-82; Wisconsin 8-16-3, .352, 55-89; Michigan State 11-14-1, .442, 59-75.

Friday January 28 schedule

Minnesota 5, Notre Dame 1

Michigan 5, Wisconsin 1

Ohio State 2, Penn State 2 (OT) (Penn State wins shootout, 2-1)

Program Saturday 29 January

Minnesota at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m.

Michigan in Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

wednesday february 2