IND-U19 Beats BAN-U19 by Five Wickets to take on Australia in semi-final





read more Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored the highest with 44, while Shaik Rasheed made 26. Previously, Ravi Kumar took three wickets, while Vicky Ostwal took two when IND-U19 was bowled out of BAN-U19 for 111 in 37.1 overs, after opting to bowl first in their quarter-final clash at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua today. Bangladesh continued to lose wickets regularly and it took a 50-run partnership for the eighth wicket between SM Meherob (30) and AshiqurZaman (16) taking them past three figures. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of this all-important quarterfinal match between India and Bangladesh. COVID-19-stricken India will be bolstered by the return of key players as the record four-time champions meet Bangladesh holders in the third quarter-final of the U-19 Cricket World Cup here on Saturday. Six players, including skipper Yash Dhull, had gone into isolation for India’s second league game against Ireland, dealing a major blow to the record four-time champions. Five of them tested positive in the RTPCR tests and ended up missing the last league game against Uganda as well. However, the depth in the squad meant that India won both matches comfortably and qualified for the quarter-finals as group stoppers. Nishant Sindhu led the game in Dhulls’ absence as India struggled to field 11 suitable players in the game against Ireland. Most players have recovered and should be fit enough to play tomorrow,” a BCCI official told PTI. Skipper Dhull, his deputy Shaik Rasheed, Sidharth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav and Manav Parakh had returned positive RTPCR tests for the match in Ireland. get all IPL news and cricket score here

