No. 9 Men’s tennis sweeps Columbia, 4-0





austin no. 9 Texas Men’s Tennis defeated Columbia, 4-0, in the opening round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Texas Tennis Center on Saturday. With the win, the Longhorns advance to Sunday’s championship game against Oregon. Texas won the doubles and used singles wins from sophomore No. 73 Cleeve Harper at no. 5, no. 105 Siem Woldeab at no. 4 and no. 20 Micah Braswell on number 2 to complete the sweep. In singles, Harper came off the field first with a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Ishaan Ravichander. Harper took the first set by sandwiching two 3-0 runs around a game for Ravichander that he won on serve, while the second also saw Ravichander’s lone win, this time 2-1 to Harper, who took the lead. from there for the win and a 2-0 lead for Texas. Woldeab was next with an equally impressive 6-1, 6-2 win over Roko Horvat. Horvat broke the serve on a deuce run in the opening game, but Woldeab started with an 11-0 run that gave him a 5-0 lead in the second. Horvat took a break on a deuce point and then held on to 5-2, but Woldeab closed the serve in the next game to extend Longhorns’ lead to 3-0. Braswell left that for the clinch when he took a 6-2, 6-3 ranked win over number 87 Hugo Hashimoto. Braswell opened the game with a break and the set remained on service from there until his second break at 5-2, leading to a deuce-point hold for the win. The second set followed the same pattern to start, but this time Braswell’s second break came at 4-1 on a deuce point. That started with a series of five straight breaks, two more of which came to two points, leading to the final for Braswell and the team’s overall victory. In the remaining games when the game stopped, freshman Pierre-Yves Bailly led No. 12 Alex Kontzen, 6-2, 3-3, at No. 1, senior Richard Ciamarra dropped a tiebreak in the first set, but led in the second set 6-7 (5), 3-1 against Max Westphal at number 3 and junior Nevin Arimilli was even in a tiebreak in the first set with a 7-7 score at number 6. Previously, the Longhorns handled the colon efficiently with a 6-0 win for number 13 Ciamarra and Harper over Westphal and Theo Winegar at number 1 and a 6-1 win for Woldeab and Bailly against Kotzen and Horvat at number 2 Ciamarra and Harper both won two points into the game in games one and five before the sweep, and Woldeab and Bailly did the same in games two and four. Columbia took their game on serve at 5-1 before Texas shut it down. In the third game, Braswell and Huang led Henry Ruger and Jayden Templeman 4-1 when play stopped. The Longhorns will now play against Oregon at noon CT on Sunday for the right to advance to the February 18-21 ITA National Indoor Championships in Seattle, Wash. #9 Texas 4, Colombia 0 Single order of finish (5,4,2)

1. Pierre-Yves Bailly (UT) vs. #12 Alex Kotzen (COL) 6-2, 3-3, unf.

2. #20 Micah Braswell (UT) def. #87 Hugo Hashimoto (COL) 6-2, 6-3

3. Richard Ciamarra (UT) vs. Max Westphal (COL) 6-7 (5), 3-1, unf.

4. #105 Siem Woldeab (UT) def. Roko Horvat (COL) 6-1, 6-2

5. #73 Cleeve Harper (UT) def. Ishaan Ravichander (COL) 6-1, 6-1

6. Nevin Arimilli (UT) v Austen Huang (COL) 6-6 (7-7), unf. Doubles order of finish (1,2)

1. #13 Richard Ciamarra / Cleeve Harper (UT) def. Max Westphal/Theo Winegar (COL) 6-0

2. Siem Woldeab / Pierre-Yves Bailly (UT) def. Alex Kotzen / Roko Horvat (COL) 6-1

3. Micah Braswell / Chih Chi Huang | (UT) vs. Henry Ruger/Jayden Templeman (COL) 4-1, unf.

