



Wolverines Fall to Ole Miss at ITA Kick-Off

Michigan dropped the doubles point, falling 12-10 in a tiebreaker at No. 1 in the final match.

Jaedan Brown accounted for Michigan’s lone point of the afternoon, winning in straight sets at No. 4 singles.

The Wolverines will face host Georgia Tech in Sunday’s (Jan. 30) consolation round. Site: Atlanta, Ga. (Ken Byers Tennis Complex)

Event: ITA Kick Off (First Round)

Result: Mississippi 4, #14 Michigan 1

record: UM (2-1), Mississippi (3-0)

Next UM Event: Sunday, Jan. 30 — at Georgia Tech – ITA Kick-Off (Atlanta, Ga.), 10 am ATLANTA, Ga. — The No. 14-ranked University of Michigan women’s tennis team dropped a tightly contested doubles point and could not recover in singles action, falling 4-1 to Ole Miss on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 29) in the first round of the ITA Kick-Off at Georgia Tech’s Ken Byers Tennis Complex. Ole Miss got on the board first by winning the doubles point with wins at No. 3 and no. 1. Michigan got a 6-3 win at No. 3 from Nicole Hammond and Anca Craciun moments after Ole Miss captured a 6-2 win at No. 2. at no. 1, Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller were down 5-3 before battling back to get the match back on serve at 5-5. Both teams held in their ensuing service games to send it to a tiebreaker. UM had match point at 10-9 in the breaker but double faulted twice to give Ole Miss match point at 11-10. The Rebels converted on the next point, getting the 12-10 win for the first point of the team match. The Rebels took first sets at No. 2, no. 5 and no. 6, with Michigan taking the others to keep the match in reach for the Wolverines. Ole Miss then extended its lead to 3-0 with straight-set wins at No. 2 and no. 5. UM got on the board courtesy of Brown behind a 6-3, 6-3 victory at No. 4. Brown grabbed a break late in the first set for the 6-3 win. She raced out to an early lead in the second and rode it the rest of the way to get Michigan a point. Miller pulled out an epic 13-11 tiebreak win at the top spot to take her first set over No. 20-ranked Tiphanie Fiquet to keep Michigan in the hunt. The comeback fell short a few moments later as Mississippi came through with a straight-set win at No. 6 for its fourth point of the day. Michigan wraps up action at the ITA Kick-Off on Sunday (Jan. 29) against host Georgia Tech at 10 am Following are match-by-match results singles no. 1 — No. 17 Kari Miller (UM) vs. no. 20 Tiphanie Fiquet (Mississippi), 7-6 (11) abandoned

no. 2 — No. 80 Sabina Machalova (Mississippi) p. no. 120 Nicole Hammond (UM), 6-4, 6-3

no. 3 — Andrea Cerdan (UM) vs. Anaelle Leclercq (Mississippi), 6-1, 4-4 abandoned

no. 4 — Jaedan Brown (UM) d. Ludmila Kareisova (Mississippi), 6-3, 6-3

no. 5 — Reka Zadori (Mississippi) p. no. 99 Julia Flyner (UM), 6-4, 6-2

no. 6 — Rachel Krzyzak (Mississippi) p. Gala Mesochoritou (UM), 7-5, 6-1 doubles no. 1 — Tiphanie Fiquet/Anaelle Leclercq (Mississippi) p. Jaedan Brown / Kari Miller (UM), 7-6 (10)

no. 2 — Sabina Machalova/Rachel Krzyzak (Mississippi) p. Julia Flyer/ Andrea Cerdan (UM), 6-2

no. 3 — Nicole Hammond / Anca Craciun (UM) d. Lillian Gabrielsen/Kelsey Mize (Mississippi), 6-3 Order of Completion: Doubles 2-3-1, Singles 2-5-4-6

