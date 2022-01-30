Ben Cooper of the Netherlands announces retirement from international cricket at age 29









Amsterdam [Netherlands], January 29 (ANI): Dutch batter Ben Cooper announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday at the age of 29.

The lefthanded batter has played in 70 international games for the Netherlands, since making his debut in 2013 against Canada in an ODI-game.

“Today I announce my retirement from international cricket,” Cooper wrote on Twitter. “It has been an absolute honor and privilege to be able to wear the oranges and represent the Netherlands for the past eight years. “It was a time full of great highs, special moments and heavy lows. I wouldn’t change a thing about it and I will look back on my time with very fond memories.” “@kncbcricket thank you for the opportunity to make a childhood dream come true. To my Dutch teammates and coaches (past and present) thank you all for the great memories and I couldn’t ask for better people to share the pitch and from change room I have no doubt that the current squad and the talent coming through will continue to achieve great things for Dutch cricket,” he added.

Cooper, the Netherlands’ top scorer for the country in the shortest form of the match, has scored 1,239 runs from 58 T20I matches. His average in T20Is is 28.16 and has a pass rate of 124.77.

In ODIs, Cooper played 13 games and scored 187 runs with an average of 18.7 and a strike rate of 90.4.

His last match was at the T20 World Cup in the UAE, where the Netherlands failed to qualify for the Super 12s last year. (ANI)

