No. 19 Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Sweeps No. 23 UCLA





BRYAN COLLEGE STATION, Texas The #19 Texas A&M men’s tennis team won UCLA 23 4-0 on Saturday afternoon at the Mitchell Tennis Center to advance to the ITA Kick-Off Weekend Championship game. The Aggies (2-0) will face No. 12 Arizona (5-1) Sunday at 2 p.m. (CT) for a place in the February ITA National Team Indoor Championships in Seattle. Texas A&M opened the day with a thrilling double win to race out to a 1-0 lead against the Bruins. no. 35 Noah Schachter and Austin Abbrat overcame an early break to beat UCLA’s Alexander Hoogmartens and Bryce Pereira 6-3 on top doubles. Moments later, A&Ms duo Guilio Perego and Raphael Perot sealed the win with a 6-3 win over Drew Baird and Max Wild on lane three. The match tightened as the game transitioned into singles matches; each team claimed three first sets. No. 115 Schachter maintained his impressive game as he defeated Baird 6-2, 6-3 to double the Maroon & White lead to 2-0. After three games were forced to a third set, A&M’s Matthis Ross pushed the Bruins to the brink of defeat when he registered the third run of the day with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 win over Giacomo Revelli. court four. The team victory was secured by Guido Marson on lane five when he defeated Stefan Leustian 96 7-5, 6-4 to send Aggies into Sunday’s championship game. The Aggies will face Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6 PM on Sunday after the ITA Kick-Off Weekend. After taking on the Islanders, A&M will have a short hiatus from the game before heading to Tampa, Fla. travel to challenge USF on February 12 at 12:30 PM AFTER MATCH QUOTES Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach On beating UCLA UCLA is one of the most legendary programs and college tennis and Billy [Martin] won national championships. They always have a very talented roster and we were lucky enough to see them in California at the tournament in Sherwood a few weeks ago. We knew it was going to be a tough game. I felt like the colon was big and I thought our team performed really well. Most importantly, I thought the large crowd helped us a lot. At tomorrow’s game As I said earlier this week I think all four of these teams are very even and it really comes down to who plays the big points better and we did that today. We’ll have to do it again tomorrow if we’re going to give ourselves a chance to win against a very good team from Arizona. FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s tennis. Aggie fans can also keep up to date with the A&M men’s tennis team on Facebook or Twitter by following @AggieMTEN. Results tennis match UCLA vs Texas A&M 1/29/2022 at BCS, TX (Mitchell Tennis Center) #19 Texas A&M 4, #23 UCLA 0 Singles competition 1. #115 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Drew Baird (UCLA) 6-2, 6-3 2. Pierce Rollins (TAMU) vs. #41 A. Hoogmartens (UCLA) 2-6, 6-3, 3-4, unfinished 3. #74 Raphael Perot (TAMU) vs. Patrick Zahraj (UCLA) 5-7, 5-6, unfinished 4. Defeats Matthis Ross (TAMU). Giacomo Revelli (UCLA) 6-3, 2-6, 6-1 5. Defeats Guido Marson (TAMU). #96 Stefan Leustian (UCLA) 7-5, 6-4 6. Giulio Perego (TAMU) vs. Karl Lee (UCLA) 5-7, 6-2, 5-1, unfinished Doubles competition 1. #35 Noah Schachter/Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. A. Hoogmartens/Bryce Pereira (UCLA) 6-3 2. Matthis Ross/Pierce Rollins (TAMU) vs. Giacomo Revelli/Patrick Zahraj (UCLA) 4-5, unfinished 3. Giulio Perego/Raphael Perot (TAMU) beats. Drew Baird/Max Wild (UCLA) 6-3 Match Notes: UCLA 1-1; National ranking #23 Texas A&M 2-0; National ranking #19 Order of finish: Double (1.3); Singles (1,4,5)

