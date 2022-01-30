RPI women’s hockey beats Union to win Mayor’s Cup – The Daily Gazette





ALBANIA The Union women’s hockey team did almost everything right against RPI in the fourth edition of the Mayors Cup game at the MVP Arena. The Dutch women defeated the Engineers 32-27. They had a faceoff advantage of 31-21. They were 5 for 5 on the penalty kill. Union had six power play attempts and fired 14 shots on target with a player advantage. But their failure to score on the power play, coupled with two errors late in the game, cost them a 2-0 loss on Saturday. It is the third win of the Mayors Cup for the Engineers (9-16-0), who completed a three-game season sweep of the Dutch women (4-22-1). RPI won 4-0 and 9-2 in ECAC Hockey games in October. That’s a big difference, just not taking advantage of some opportunities, said Union head coach Josh Sciba. I really liked the way our girls played. I loved the way our team played. Both goalkeepers clearly played well. I loved our penalty kill. The power play was a big difference. Union forward Cassidy Michalicka thought the team did everything right in the power play except for the score. I thought we had the puck very well in hand, Michalicka said. I thought we created some great opportunities. As Josh said, we have to find a way to get a puck into the net. RPI goalkeeper Amanda Rampado was strong in stopping all shots, both on the power play and the penalty kill. As we’ve said all year, your best penalty killer is usually your goalie when you’re rolling, said RPI head coach Bryan Vines. Amanda had another brilliant game for us. If you have a penalty kill, you should always dial in, said Rampado, who made 30 saves in the October 8 4-0 win over Messa Rink. Of course I am also grateful for the players we have here. We have a lot of players putting their bodies on the linemake some good blocks and help me. All credit goes to them too. The match appeared to be heading for extra time. But that changed in a span of 2:12 late in the period. Marah Wagner skated from the right to the front of the net. Her first shot was stopped by goalkeeper Sophie Matsoukas, but Wagner got the rebound and tapped it in with 4:22 to go. I knew I had to somehow get it on the net, even if it had to come through a few bodies, Wagner said. The track was open for me there, so I just knew I had to get some body position in front of the net to get the puck into the net. Then, with 2:10 to go, Union defender Meredith Killian tried to shovel the puck under Matsoukas to get a stoppage. There was some hesitation between the two players, which enabled Asiah Taylor-Walters to duck in and put the puck in the net. Matsoukas said there was some miscommunication about the piece. That happens, Matsoukas said. RPI 0 0 2 2 Union 0 0 0 0 First period None. Sanctions Greco, Uni (stumbling), 5:36; Michalicka, Uni (Interference), 8:01. Second period None. Sanctions Larsen, RPI (tripping), 4:31; Hildner, RPI (tripping), 9:08; Friday, Uni (hooking), 12:48; Philip, RPI (stumbling), 16:22; Peterson, RPI (hooks), 18:46. Third Period 1, RPI, Wagner 10 (Severson), 15:38. 2, RPI, Taylor-Walters 1, Blitz), 17:50. Sanctions Bukvic, RPI (cross-checking), 3:43; King, Uni (body control), 7:51; Killian, Uni (Stumbling), 11:58; Philip, RPI (hooks), 18:02. Shots on target RPI 14-4-9 27. Union 6-14-12 32. Powerplay capabilities RPI 0 out of 5; Union 0 of 6. Goalkeepers RPI, Rampado (32 shots-32 saves). Union, Matsoukas 2-5-0 (18-18). T2:02. Referees Daniel Gosselin, Matt Wyld. Frontiersmen Matthew Portzeba, Tim Waters. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: School Sports, Sports

