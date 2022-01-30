The table tennis club is being renovated





Laurent Briche, manager of table tennis club Calvisson, provides an update on the state of the club. “ In March By 2020 we had eighty members, three volunteer coaches, a technical manager and five teams entered in the championship. We organize special discovery days for women and children, a leisure ping day, to encourage and appreciate our sport, which can be practiced in competition but also in leisure, allowing you to spend excellent moments. “explains Laurent Briche. Then, in March 2020, the first wave of Covid-19 arrived. “This wave caused the club to suffer a first loss of members, and the second eventually discouraged the last. At the beginning of the school year last September, a semblance of recovery began, but the storm of September 14 that swept the village flooded the sports hall and left a lot of damage. And again the hall had to be closed,” continues the manager. “Today our hall is being refurbished, our club has about thirty members, including a dozen young people who have stayed with the club and are still being trained, and only one team in competition.” But Laurent Briche doesn’t give up and his most expensive opinion is to “to revive table tennis in Calvisson and start over. We have the infrastructure, the equipment and the managers. I invite everyone who wants to find a way to play for leisure or competition, to come to our beautiful sport discover who can also practice with the family.Our goal is also to put five teams back in the championship at the beginning of September 2022 for those who love the competition. During training on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, those interested can visit the college gymnasium college gymnasium, rue George-Remesy. Contact: Laurent Briche, Tl. 06 75 81 92 54. Midi Libre correspondent: [email protected]

