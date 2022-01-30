Duke defeats Liberty; Advances to ITA Kickoff Weekend Championship Match





Next game: Bee [13] south carolina 30/01/2022 | 2:00 p.m. January 30 (Sun) / 2 p.m. Bee [13] south carolina COLUMBIA, SC Duke recorded a 4-1 win over Liberty at the Carolina Indoor Tennis Center on Saturday to advance to the ITA Kickoff Weekend Championship Match. The Blue Devils then take on No. 13 to receive South Carolina on Sunday at 2 p.m. Fans are required to wear masks inside the building in accordance with University of South Carolina policy. During Saturday’s game with the Flames, the Blue Devils quickly grabbed the double point to take the early 1-0 lead. The number 37 doubles pair Garrett Johns and Sean Sculley defeated Deji Thomas-Smith and Christiaan Worst 6-2 on lane one. A few minutes later, No. 39 Michael Heller and Andrew Zhang defeated Rafael Marques Da Silva and Nicaise Muamba on lane two, 6-3. Double action with Duke’s Faris Khan and Niroop Vallabhanenic against Liberty’s Goncalo Ferreira and Josh Wilson, with the Flames leading 5-4. No. 76 Johns increased Duke’s advantage to start the singles action after beating Muamba 6-2, 6-1 on the top court. The flame wouldn’t go away, cutting the lead in half after Worst’s win over Connor Krugo . The pair battled Sausage on lane four, taking 6-2, 6-2 wins. No. 38 Khan was next to finish and his win over Da Silva gave the Blue Devils a 3-1 lead. Khan took a thrilling 7-5 win in the opening set before beating Da Silva 6-2 in the second set. sophomore Andrew Dale then secured the overall game for Duke after beating Thomas-Smith in straight sets, 6-3 and 7-5. The singles matches at two and six played to clinch and were left unfinished. Zhang’s match with Wilson on field two was tied after each took a 6-4 win, while Vallabhaneni led his match with Thando Longwe-Smit on field six, 6-3, 5-4 before it was halted. RESULTS

Double (1,2*)

1. #37 Garrett Johns / Sean Sculley (Duke) def. Deji Thomas-Smith/Christiaan Worst (Liberty) 6-2

2. #39 Michael Heller / Andrew Zhang (Duke) def. Rafael Marques Da Silva/Nicaise Muamba (Liberty) 6-3

3. Goncalo Ferreira/Josh Wilson (Liberty) vs. Faris Khan / Niroop Vallabhanenic (Duke) 5-4, unfinished singles (1,4,3,5*)

1. No. 76 Garrett Johns (Duke) def. Nicaise Muamba (Liberty) 6-2, 6-1

2. Andrew Zhang (Duke) vs. Josh Wilson (Liberty) 6-4, 4-6, 0-0, unfinished

3. No. 38 Faris Khan (Duke) def. Rafael Marques Da Silva (Liberty) 7-5, 6-2

4. Beats Christian Worst (Liberty). Connor Krugo (Duke) 6-2, 6-2

5. Andrew Dale (Duke) def. Deji Thomas Smith 6-3, 7-5

6. Niroop Vallabhanenic (Duke) vs. Thando Longwe-Smit (Liberty) 6-3, 5-4, unfinished #Good week

