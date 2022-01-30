A look at India’s road to the fourth semifinal in a row





This is the fourth time in a row that India – a four-time champion – will appear in the final four stages of the competition.

Virat Kohli, Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shubhman Gill… so many cricketers we see in Indian cricket scenes have jumped out of the U19 circuit. Most of them have even gone on to win the ICC U19 World Cup trophy and it seems that the new generation wants to continue the same momentum. The current group of young lads have taken India to the semi-finals after beating defending champions Bangladesh in a tricky quarter-final clash in Antigua on Saturday. The bowler friendly field did not allow the Bangladesh side to score more as they gave India a low chasing total. This is the fourth time in a row that India – a four-time champion – will appear in the final four stages of the competition, so here’s a quick look at Men in Blue’s journey so far. India was merged into Group B alongside South Africa, Ireland and Uganda.

1/6 India began their campaign against South Africa. Where the senior team failed to score even a single win against the Proteas, the U19 squad defeated them by 45 runs at Providence Stadium in Guyana on January 15. After taking the lead, the South African side dealt India an early blow when they rejected both openers, but skipper Yash Dhull’s 82 in charge and his partnership with Shaik Rasheed helped India recover. Dhull was the leading scorer of the innings, while Kaushal Tambe made 35 and Rasheed hit 31 in a total of 232-all out. Then they bunched up the opposition for 187 in 45.4 overs, with left arm spinner Vicky Ostwal (5/28) and pacer Raj Bawa (4/47) dealing most of the damage. Chasing 233 South African foals lost opener Ethan John Cunningham (0) in the first over when he got stuck up front by pacesetter Rajvardhan Hangargekar (1/38). But Valintine Kitime (25) and Dewald Brevis (65), whom AB de Villiers idolize, then rallied from the innings to a score of 58 points. The duo played patiently, knocking away the loose balls as South Africa galloped to 38 for 1 after 10 overs. But Ostwal broke the tie after removing Kitime, who caught off guard over Dinesh Bana in the 12th. It soon turned 83 for 3 when Ostwal struck again, this time by rejecting GJ Maree (8) who was caught by Bana in the 21st over. After that, India didn’t allow any other South African batters to rest. Bawa sent back a well-tempered Brevis, who was caught by rival skipper Dhull in the 36th over, causing a collapse for the rainbow nation.

2/6 After a solid win over South Africa, things went awry for India as five members of the U19 squad were unavailable for their second group game, against Ireland on January 19. Captain Yash Dhull, Vice Captain Rasheed, Aaradhya Yadav, Manav Parakh and Siddarth Yadav were part of that group who tested COVID-19 positive and missed both the matches in Ireland and Uganda. In fact, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had to fly in reinforcements to ensure the Indian side has at least a well-playing XI.

3/6 India had beaten Ireland by a whopping 174 runs in their second league game at Trinidad’s Brian Lara Stadium, in which they barely managed to put together a playing team. the team drafted only the available 11 players after six members of the party were forced into isolation after testing COVID positive. Led by stand-in captain Nishant Sindhu, India was the first to bat. India rode first on Harnoor Singh’s solid 88, which was well complemented by a run-a-ball 79 by his opening partner Angkrish Raghuvanshi, to post a challenging 307 for five. The Hrishikesh Kanitkar-coached squad then bundled up the opposition for a meager 133 in 39 overs to secure a comfortable win. Left-handed Harnoor and Angriksh stitched a 164-run stand at the top to ensure Indian bowlers had a decent total to defend. While Harnoor hit 12 fours in his 101-ball knock, Angriksh found 10 limits and two sixes. Stand-in skipper Nishant Sindhu (36 out of 34; 5x4s) and Raj Bawa (42 out of 64; 2x4s; 1×6) split a 64-run tie for the third wicket, putting the platform created by the openers to good use for a big score . Just when it looked like India was running out of firepower towards the end as the big hits had dried up, Rajvardhan Hangargekar skipped five sixes, including a hat-trick of maxima in the latter, in his fiery 17-ball 39-run undefeated cameo that took India by storm. the limit of 300 runs. In the chase of 308, Ireland balanced at 17 for three after losing to both openers Liam Doherty (7), David Vincent (8) and Jack Dickson (0) by one deficit in the first seven overs. Ireland never recovered from the early blows as right-arm medium pacer Garv Sangwan (2/23) sent skipper Tim Tector (15) back in the 15th over, only to stagger the squad 36 for four. Wicket-keeper Joshua Cox (28 of 46 balls) tried to get the play deep, but it was too little, too late.

4/6 The match against Uganda could easily be a record-breaking clash as Raj Bawa surpassed Shikhar Dhawan’s record for highest individual score by an Indian batter at the U19 World Cup. He didn’t make 162 out of 108 with 14 fours and eight sixes. Opener Raghuvanshi also scored a huge hit, hitting 144 out of 120 with 22 fours and four sixes, while the Men in Blue took a massive 405/5 after leading first through Uganda. In their pursuit, only captain Pascal Murungi (34) managed to score significant runs as Uganda was bowled 79 in 19.4 overs. Sindhu played with the ball and took 4/19, helping India enjoy their biggest ever U19 World Cup win (in terms of run margin). They led the pack and had gone into the quarterfinals undefeated.

5/6 Although India managed to make it to the quarter-finals, they still needed their skipper and best players on the pitch and certainly the cricketers who had suffered as a result of COVID-19 had recovered. Yash Dhull and four other Indian cricketers recovered from the virus in time to play against defending champions Bangladesh. Sindhu was the last to test positive and was thus disqualified. Vasu Vats was also banned from the remainder of the tournament after sustaining a hamstring injury, with Aaradhya replacing him in the squad.

6/6 After all the drama that unfolded in the 2020 final, with Bangladesh winning and some players even being fined for bad behaviour, India got their sweet revenge. India had won the toss and chose to bowl first against the defending champions in Antigua. Ravi Kumar wreaked havoc as he took over the first three wickets in a five-piece spell, leaving Bangladesh struggling 14/3. Tambe then took over two wickets in one before SM Meherob (30) and Ashiqur Zaman’s (16) helpful contributions helped them cross the 100 run. They couldn’t do much though, as they were eliminated for 111 in 37.1 overs. When India came in to chase, they were dealt a blow when opener Harnoor was sent back for a three-ball duck, but Raghuvanshi and Rasheed added 70 runs for the second wicket. A four-wicket burst from Ripon Mondol sparked Bangladeshi hopes, but skippers Dhull (20*) and Tambe (11*) didn’t last long, chasing the small target in 30.5 overs. India will now face Australia, who won two of their group matches to enter the quarter-finals and then crushed Pakistan by 119 runs to reach the semi-finals.

