Watch Bryan Harsin throw food at fans waiting for basketball in Auburn, OU





Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin arrived Saturday morning to throw food at fans waiting in the cold outside Auburn Arena to watch Auburn compete in men’s basketball against the Oklahoma Sooners in the 2022 Big 12/SEC Challenge. Harsin was wearing sunglasses, a gray sweatshirt and gray pants. His sweatshirt read “War Eagle” with an old-fashioned Auburn Tiger logo. Fans clamored for food as Harsin threw foil-wrapped food into the crowd in the video shared by Auburn Football’s Twitter account. The Auburn vs. Oklahoma starts at 1:00 p.m. CT. Bryan Harsin throws food to basketball fans in Auburn The OU Sooners play the game 13-7 overall. On Wednesday, Oklahoma defeated West Virginia 72-62. Auburn, number 2 in the Ferris Mowers Basketball Coaches Men Poll powered by USA Today Sports, comes 19-1 overall in the matchup. Most recently, Auburn defeated Missouri 55-54 on Tuesday. Coming Saturday, Auburn leads the all-time series 2-1 vs. Oklahoma. Here’s more Auburn, OU Sooners men’s basketball news: Porter Moser is the Oklahoma Sooners men’s basketball coach. Bruce Pearl is the Auburn men’s basketball coach. Erik Hall is the leading digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

