Buffalo Beauts, PHF All-Stars thrilled as women’s pro hockey league owners invest $25 million | Hockey





The Beauts and Minnesota Whitecaps were sold in June to NLTT Ventures, LLC, a joint partnership between NL Sports and Top Tier Sports, which are led by Andy Scurto and Neil Leibman, respectively. Scurto founded the insurance software firm ISCS, and Leibman is the president of business operations and chief operating officer of Major League Baseballs Texas Rangers. Both are longtime investors in womens hockey and members of the leagues board of governors. They paid less than $1 million per team. Its giving younger girls something to look forward to, Beauts alternate captain Dominique Kremer said about the investment, knowing that Division I hockey isn’t the end-all, be-all. Its not like once you graduate from college, you either play in the Olympics or youre done playing hockey at a high level. This league will give women an option as far as post-college goals and something to look forward to and something to work for, and its really cool to be a part of that. Kremer, 24, said she sells insurance during the day and like many players is grateful to have a job and boss that allows her to have a flexible schedule. The defender said the Beauts have three practices per week, along with a group workout session, multiple Zoom meetings and a game on the weekends. Metropolitan Riveters forward and captain Madison Packer, 30, a five-time all-star and the leagues second all-time leading scorer, said womens pro hockey in North America is just on the brink of taking off and that the investment in the league shows players theres real money there and that its possible to make a living wage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://buffalonews.com/sports/hockey/buffalo-beauts-phf-all-stars-thrilled-as-womens-pro-hockey-league-owners-invest-25-million/article_731f6638-8164-11ec-aa69-df1ec6a965d3.html

