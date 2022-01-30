Women’s Ashes Test match: Australia and England draw after thrilling finish as it happened | Sport

Then what do you make of all that? Incredible, isn’t it? Spare a thought for Geoff Lemon who writes the match report as we speak and needs to cram all that beautiful chaos into something understandable. He wouldn’t want it any other way and neither would we.
That was a real pleasure for OBO, thanks for your company over the past five hours or so. Both sides will now have to somehow rally for the ODIs that kick off on Thursday. Be there for them of course.
I’m going to lie down. Maybe I’ll get a glimpse of the highlights first…
Sure enough, here’s Geoff’s report, a belter, just like the match.
Updated
02:52
This made me laugh:
Have had a few messages stating the same thing. Kate Cross waved at a pair in the penultimate, but she kept the shop admirably quiet in the last. England now need to win all three ODI matches to get their hands on the Ashes which is a big question, but there is a chance. It wouldn’t be if Cross had come up with big ideas and hacked one into the sky or danced down in search of glory… and missed one. England are definitely on the right track, but there is still a chance from the outside that they could get a surprise knockout punch.
02:43
Cricket hey. bloody el. What about that last session? First of all kudos to England for a brave chase as they looked stunning for a while there as they took down a record goal. Australia then roared back and eventually they looked like they were going to grab it back. A draw is a fair result, but both sides may wonder how they didn’t win that match.
02:27
Please forgive me
if i act a little weird while I catch my breath. I’ll post some of the reaction to that pulsating finish.
02:16
A full toss from King… Cross knocks him back. That is it – England survives! Match drawn! What a match.
02:14
1 ball to go… can England hold on? All field players are inside. This is epic.
02:12
5 more balls to go. Field players around the bat. Lanning commander of her troops. Cross with big eyes. One runs up. Cross blocks. And repeat. 3 to go.
02:11
47th left: England 244-9 (Ecclestone 0, Cross 1) Pheeewf! Cross plays and misses a few times, the ball a mosquito’s eyebrow from the edge. Six more balls to go. Alana King will bowl it. 1 wicket needed. Here we go…
02:08
46th over: England 244-9 (Ecclestone 0, Cross 0) We have 12 balls left. Can England cling now? Can Australia find this final wicket? Can I still type and breathe?!
02:04
WICKET!
Dean ct Healy b King 3 Another! Australia is about to get here! Only one more wicket was needed. England need 13 runs from 12 balls. Kate Cross is the last batter. unbelievable.
02:02
WICKET!
Bush sole run out by Alana King for 6. England
Australia needs 2 wickets. England need 13 runs.
01:58
45th over: England 240-7 (Dean 2 , Bushsole 3) Charlie Dean the debutant is the new batter. What a situation for her to get to the fold. A stolen single. Shrub sole then drives straight into the ground, but it is only a single one. Great guts shown by Sutherland.
England need 17 runs from 18 balls. Australia needs 3 wickets.
01:52
44th over: England 236-6 (Brunt 4, Bushsole 1 ) Almost up for a run, but Brunt just scribbles in her soil and is home by an inch of willow.
England need 21 runs from 24 balls! This is convincing cricket.
01:49
WICKET!
Dunkley ct Mooney b King 45 (England 233-6)
Caught in the deep end, another catch by Mooney, this one even better, diving forward and getting the ball off the grass. A great catch. Dunkley played a great knockout and gave England more than just hope. Anya Shrubsole is the new batter.
01:46
43rd over: England 222-4 (Dunkley 45, Brunt 1) Dunkley sees Jones perish and Brunt arrives at the fold, but she goes on unperturbed with her business. A four swept through the offside follows a pair of runs grabbed to the middle of the wicket. Joness wicket and seven runs from the over. Brunt strikes for the next. England need 25 from 30 balls.
01:42
WICKET!
Jones ct Mooney b Sutherland 4 (England 224-5)
Jones caught in the deep end!
01:38
42nd over: England 222-4 (Dunkley 38, Jones 4) Stump missed! Jones falls over as the ball goes down the side of the leg, but Healy can’t get together. To breathe. Five runs from the across. England need 33 runs from 36 balls!
01:31
WICKET!
Sciver ct Lanning b Sutherland 58 England (218-4)
Nat Sciver is out! Caught on square leg, another pull shot, but this time it’s right on the fielder and Lanning takes a sharp catch in front of her eyes. A twist! A turn I tell you!
01:29
40th over: England 214-3 (Dunkley 37, Sciver 54) Just one of the following, we had one? RATING half way through, Sciver hit the pad by King and the Aussies move up noisily, but the umpire doesn’t give a damn and sure enough, it misses the stumps comfortably. Where is this game going now?
01:25
39th over: England 212-3 (Dunkley 37, Sciver 53) Just one of Sutherlands, as she returns to some short stuff. Dunkley merrily swings away but cannot connect. A kind of breather.
Kim Thonger returns:
This is starting to feel like a Headingley 1981 moment… I don’t know if I should turn on the kettle or chill a bottle of champagne. eek.
Put those champers in the cauldron and boil it on Kim! That’s my serving suggestion.
01:22
38th over: England 212-3 (Dunkley 37, Sciver 52) Eight runs from the over and the goal is now under 50. Dunkley pulls one away and divides (?) the field players perfectly. The field is scattered like crows on a telephone line. I don’t know if those images real works, but forgive me, Australia is here at the end of an ambush.
01:16
37th left: England 204-3 (Dunkley 31, Sciver 50) SOPHIA DUNKEY JUST HAD BACK TO SIX RECORDS! Oh my life. Sutherland stands by and watches the ball sail far over the border at every opportunity. A huge 16 runs from the over. Lanning turns to Alana King for the next over. Join…
