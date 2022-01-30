Tom Brady retires: NFL superstar quarterback retires from football after 22 seasons, 10 Super Bowls: ESPN

Tom Brady, the NFL’s superstar quarterback, is retiring from professional football after 22 seasons, 10 Super Bowls and seven Super Bowl titles, sources said. Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter of ESPN

Widely regarded as one of the greatest in the history of the sport, the 44-year-old quarterback holds several NFL career records, including most games won by a player, most touchdown passes (624), and most passing yards (84,250) , according to ESPN.

Brady played 20 seasons for the New England Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.

In a tweet since deleted from Twitter, Brady’s TB12sports account wrote: “7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 incredible seasons. Thanks for everything, @TomBrady”

His agent, Don Yee, has since released the following statement to ABC News: “I understand the speculation about Tom’s future. Without going into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what is being reported, Tom will be the only person who has made his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and the scheduling calendar like no other, so that should be done soon.”

When Brady “left the field after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, he knew it was likely his last act as a football player, sources said. In the days since, he’s spent time processing that.” mentality and is preparing his retirement announcement along with the next chapter of his life and career, sources said,” Darlington and Schefter reported.

ESPN reported that family and health were factors in his retirement decision. It is unknown when Brady will formalize his plans to retire.

Despite reports of his retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he has not made a decision yet, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press.

Brady called Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht to say he has not made a decision yet, according to two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity due to the private nature of the conversations.

Overlooked by every team to come out of Michigan, Brady was ultimately selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL drawing with the 199th overall pick. He replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe as starter in 2001 and led New England to a Super Bowl win over the much-loved Rams that season.

Brady led the Patriots to Super Bowl victories over the Panthers after the 2003 season and Eagles after the 2004 season. No team has since repeated as champions.

But New England would not win another for a decade, losing to the New York Giants twice in the Super Bowl, including a 17-14 loss on February 3, 2008, which prevented the Patriots from completing a perfect season.

Brady earned his fourth ring when the Patriots held off Seattle thanks to Malcolm Butler’s interception at the goal line in the Super Bowl after the 2014 season.

Two years later, in the Super Bowl’s biggest comeback, he led the Patriots from a 28-3 deficit against Atlanta in the third quarter to win in extra time.

After losing to the Eagles and backup quarterback Nick Foles the following year, Brady took his sixth championship when New England closed out the Rams after the 2018 season.

He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 amid a pandemic, instilling a winning culture to a franchise that hadn’t won a playoff game in 18 years. With his old friend Rob Gronkowski accompanying him in Tampa, Brady helped the Buccaneers become the first team to play in a Super Bowl at the stadium. Of course Brady won again.

Brady threw more touchdown passes in his 40s (168) than in his 20s (147).

“It’s amazing what he’s done,” said Patrick Walsh, Brady’s football coach at Serra High School in San Mateo, California, where he grew up.

“And we know it’s inevitable, we know the end is near. It could be now, could be today, anytime. But it’s sad when an era ends. Watching greatness. Watching here in San Mateo where he comes from.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.