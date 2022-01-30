Sports
Tom Brady retires: NFL superstar quarterback retires from football after 22 seasons, 10 Super Bowls: ESPN
Widely regarded as one of the greatest in the history of the sport, the 44-year-old quarterback holds several NFL career records, including most games won by a player, most touchdown passes (624), and most passing yards (84,250) , according to ESPN.
Brady played 20 seasons for the New England Patriots before joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020.
In a tweet since deleted from Twitter, Brady’s TB12sports account wrote: “7 Super Bowl Rings. 5 Super Bowl MVPs. 3 League MVP Awards. 22 incredible seasons. Thanks for everything, @TomBrady”
His agent, Don Yee, has since released the following statement to ABC News: “I understand the speculation about Tom’s future. Without going into the accuracy or inaccuracy of what is being reported, Tom will be the only person who has made his plans with complete accuracy. He knows the realities of the football business and the scheduling calendar like no other, so that should be done soon.”
When Brady “left the field after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Los Angeles Rams last week, he knew it was likely his last act as a football player, sources said. In the days since, he’s spent time processing that.” mentality and is preparing his retirement announcement along with the next chapter of his life and career, sources said,” Darlington and Schefter reported.
ESPN reported that family and health were factors in his retirement decision. It is unknown when Brady will formalize his plans to retire.
Despite reports of his retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he has not made a decision yet, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press.
Brady called Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht to say he has not made a decision yet, according to two people who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity due to the private nature of the conversations.
Overlooked by every team to come out of Michigan, Brady was ultimately selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL drawing with the 199th overall pick. He replaced an injured Drew Bledsoe as starter in 2001 and led New England to a Super Bowl win over the much-loved Rams that season.
Brady led the Patriots to Super Bowl victories over the Panthers after the 2003 season and Eagles after the 2004 season. No team has since repeated as champions.
But New England would not win another for a decade, losing to the New York Giants twice in the Super Bowl, including a 17-14 loss on February 3, 2008, which prevented the Patriots from completing a perfect season.
Brady earned his fourth ring when the Patriots held off Seattle thanks to Malcolm Butler’s interception at the goal line in the Super Bowl after the 2014 season.
Two years later, in the Super Bowl’s biggest comeback, he led the Patriots from a 28-3 deficit against Atlanta in the third quarter to win in extra time.
After losing to the Eagles and backup quarterback Nick Foles the following year, Brady took his sixth championship when New England closed out the Rams after the 2018 season.
He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 amid a pandemic, instilling a winning culture to a franchise that hadn’t won a playoff game in 18 years. With his old friend Rob Gronkowski accompanying him in Tampa, Brady helped the Buccaneers become the first team to play in a Super Bowl at the stadium. Of course Brady won again.
Brady threw more touchdown passes in his 40s (168) than in his 20s (147).
“It’s amazing what he’s done,” said Patrick Walsh, Brady’s football coach at Serra High School in San Mateo, California, where he grew up.
“And we know it’s inevitable, we know the end is near. It could be now, could be today, anytime. But it’s sad when an era ends. Watching greatness. Watching here in San Mateo where he comes from.”
This is a breaking news story. Check back here for new developments.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Copyright 2022 WLS TV. All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://abc7chicago.com/tom-brady-retire-retiring-retirement-nfl/11520591/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022