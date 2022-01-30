Rafael Nadal vs Daniil Medvedev LIVE Score, Australian Open Final: Medvedev leads in first set

Welcome to sports starLIVE coverage of the Australian Open 2022 men’s final between Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev.

[READ SCORES AS: NADAL-MEDVEDEV]

2-5 Double break for Medvedev! Nadal’s serve is ubiquitous and Medvedev casually takes control of the Spaniard with sharp returns. The usual growl can’t be heard and Nadal will already have his sights on the next set. Nadal drenched in sweat, changes T-shirts one more time, while Medvedev remains ice cold at half-time.

2-4 Medvedev continues to hold on even as Nadal finds some increased returns, creating corners to push the Russian deep off the baseline. Nadal remains profusely under the heat and it has visibly hurt his levels at this point.

2-3 And Medvedev breaks! He gasps in delight. Nadal’s hesitant serve caused him some trouble here in the first set.

2-2 Medvedev continues to waltz through his serve and he does it in style this time as he clears the game with a new ace.

2 – 1 0-30 An electric return from Medvedev crushes Nadal’s shot again. Medvedev forces Nadal deep into the baseline before crushing the winner down the line. 30-30 Medvedev wants to chip and attack twice, but Nadal escapes prison with an impressive volley at the net. Nadal holds on after fending off two breakpoints. The Spaniard’s lukewarm service got him into trouble at first, but has managed to hold on by the narrowest margin.

1 – 1 Medvedev starts with a light-hearted service game.

1 – 0 A sloppy return from Medvedev against Rafa’s second serve finally gives the Spaniard the first game after some toil. 15-0 A solid cross-court forehand from Rafa gives him the first point. Nadal tenses Medvedev with a sharp serve to the body, forcing Medvedev to send the ball wide. 40-15. Medvedev gets up with a few returns fishing into Nadal’s backhand and pulls the false shot back to the net. DEUCE.

Rafael Nadal starts serving.

Rafael Nadal is within one win of a men’s record 21st Grand Slam singles title.

Hell must defeat second-seeded Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open final on Sunday to make history. And Medvedev is chasing a piece of history after beating Stefanos Tsitispas 7-6(5), 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a heated semi-final on Friday. The US Open champion aims to be the first man in the Open era to win his second Grand Slam title at the next major tournament.

Nadal reached the final in Australia for the sixth time with a 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 victory in a largely lopsided game against seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini in the first of the men’s semi-finals .

Medvedev had a more heady and challenging run to back-to-back Australian Open finals. He faced a hostile crowd in his second round win over Nick Kyrgios, had to save a match point and rallied from two sets behind to defeat Felix Auger-Aliassime in a quarterfinal win of nearly five hours. He then had to regain his composure after an outburst of anger in the second set of the semi-final.

The Russian yelled at chair umpire Jaume Campistol in the change after he dealt a double foul to concede a late break, and was handed a code violation for visible obscenity when he waved his arm at the pro-Tsitsipas crowd, and then demanded that his opponent be warned for receiving coaching from his father in Greek from the stands.

Medvedev returned after Tsitsipas converted his third set point to even the match and he again urged the referee to give second place French Open a code violation.

He then took a five-minute break, took control late in the third set and played the last five games after Tsitsipas was eventually cautioned for coaching.

Nadal’s run to a 29th Grand Slam final is relatively serene.

After the last point, he stopped, beamed a wide grin, then slammed into the air three times.

Nadal arrived in Australia not knowing how long he would last after months of touring with a serious foot injury and then a bout of COVID-19. He skipped Wimbledon after losing to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the French Open, and stopped playing at all after August.

Every day was a problem in terms of foot problems. There are still doubts…probably for the rest of my career, Nadal said. But for me it’s great … (to) just compete again and play tennis at the highest level, against the most important players in the world.

Last month, he wasn’t even sure he could return to the tour. But he won a tune-up tournament in Melbourne and has won six consecutive matches at the first Grand Slam event of the year.

One more and all hell breaks the record of 20 major championships he shares with Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic. Nadal would also become just the fourth man to win all four Grand Slam titles at least twice.

Nadal’s win over Wimbledon runner-up Berrettini, under a closed roof at Rod Laver Arena, due to heavy rain, was his 500th on tour-level hard court.

But he won the Australian Open just once, in 2009, and adding a second was his primary focus.

For me it’s all about the Australian Open more than anything else, Nadal said in his on-court interview. I’ve been a bit unlucky (here) in my career with some injuries. I played some great finals with good chances.

He lost the classic five-set final at Melbourne Park to Djokovic in 2012 and Federer in 17. Nadal lost to Stan Wawrinka in 2014 and to Djokovic three years ago.

I’m very lucky to have won once, he said. I never thought of another chance in 2022.

Nadal broke Berrettini’s opening service games in the first two sets and, after dropping the third set on a rare service lapse, rallied to finish the game in just under three hours. That in itself was a relief after his long quarter-final victory over Denis Shapovalov.

Nadal was the only member of the so-called Big Three to have a chance to break the deadlock in Australia this time.

Federer is out while recovering from knee surgery. Djokovic, who has won nine of his Grand Slam titles at Melbourne Park, was deported on the eve of the tournament after an 11-day visa saga for failing to meet Australia’s strict COVID-19 vaccination requirements.

To be where I am now, I really can’t put into words how important it is to me in terms of energy, in terms of personal satisfaction, in terms of being very grateful, Nadal said. For me it’s something totally unexpected.

He said he had a different outlook on life now, but not during the match.

Of course always with the competitive spirit that I have, because I can’t compete with that. It’s my personal DNA, he said. But somehow I don’t know, just being what I am and getting the chance to compete at this level, it’s a positive energy for me to keep going.

Medevedev will have to slow down after beating Tsitsipas in the semi-finals at Melbourne Park for the second year in a row. He lost to Djokovic in last year’s final, but then defeated the No. 1 ranked player for the US Open title.

He said he regretted his outbursts to the referee and explained that it was in the thick of it in a very emotional tournament.

I’m going to play against one of the biggest again, Medvedev said of Sunday’s final. Again, I’m going to play someone going for the 21st Slam. I’m ready.