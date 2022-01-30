



ATHENS, Go. On a cold day at the UGA Golf Course, Auburn senior Kaleigh Telfer was red hot in what was her first competition of the 2021-22 season. Telfer fired a 5-under 67 with five birdies to take the overall lead through 18 holes at the Lady Bulldog Invitational. “Kaleigh has been playing excellent golf during our team qualifying, so I am not surprised she played well,” Auburn head coach Melissa Luellen said. “I was a bit surprised and impressed that anyone could mentally overcome the frigid cold conditions and go low.” Telfer started strong with a birdie on the first hole day of the day and then caught fire on the back nine with three birdies over the course of four holes. It was her 28th career round under par at Auburn, third highest in program history. Telfer is one of four Tigers in the field this weekend. Sophomore Elina Sinzu is tied for eighth on the leaderboard after shooting a 76 (+4) in the first round while Ashley-Sinclair (+13) Curtis and Morgan Jones (+14) are 36th and tied for 37th respectively. The tournament will wrap up with 18 holes Sunday. The individual with the lowest score through two rounds will be crowned champion. “One more day. One day at a time. One hole at a time,” Luellen said. It will be another shotgun start Sunday with the players teeing off at 9:30 am CT. Telfer will be in the main group, starting on the first hole. Live scoring can be found on Golfstat.com. Auburn Individuals 1. Kaleigh Telfer 67 (-5)

T8. Elina Sinzu 76 (+4)

36. Ashley Sinclair Curtis 85 (+13)

T37. Morgan Jones 86 (+14)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://auburntigers.com/news/2022/1/29/womens-golf-auburns-telfer-shoots-67-leads-lady-bulldog-invitational.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos