



According to reports, Boris Johnson’s chief of staff spent the day watching cricket just days before Kabul fell to the Taliban last year. Dan Rosenfield was on the first day of the England v India test in Lords on Aug. 12, three days before Taliban forces moved into the Afghan capital, the Sunday Telegraph has claimed. In the following days, a senior figure from Downing Street ordered then-Secretary of State Dominic Raab to return from his own holiday in Cyprus to deal with the crisis. Since the fall of Kabuls on August 15, No. 10 has faced criticism that it did not take the Taliban threat seriously until it was too late, and that the withdrawal of British troops was mismanaged. Members of the armed forces still in Afghanistan, as well as those eligible for evacuation who had collaborated with British forces, were hastily evacuated from Kabul. Some who had worked with the British agencies were left behind. The paper also alleges that Rosenfield was present at the 100th final in Lords on Aug. 21, as the Afghanistan evacuation entered its final days and US citizens were told not to go to Kabul airport. It emerged this week that an evacuation of cats and dogs from a British charity in Afghanistan during the fall of Kabul may have been personally approved by the prime minister. Two emails released by the foreign affairs selection committee of various parties appeared to contradict Johnson’s claim that he did not approve of the decision. In a television interview, Johnson called the accusation that he had totally rhubarb intervened. Rosenfield has been seen in recent months as a potential counterweight to Conservative MPs unhappy with Johnson’s leadership. Amid growing unpopularity, it is believed a staff reshuffle could help reinstate his premiership. Some Tory MPs have complained privately that Rosenfield is not politically sharp enough for a crucial position for the prime minister. Johnson has faced calls to resign over alleged parties and violating Covid rules in Downing Street during the lockdown. David Davis, the former Brexit secretary who called on Johnson to step down amid questions from prime ministers earlier this month, told the Telegraph: It is an extraordinary reflection of the work ethic and dedication of the No. 10 staff that a senior member of that personnel are out for days when Afghanistan falls and No. 10 demands that ministers return from vacation. A No. 10 source told the Telegraph: Dan was in constant contact with the office, working long days and weekends during the period when Kabul fell and 15,000 people were safely evacuated during Operation Pitting.

