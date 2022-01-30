Nadal vs Medvedev LIVE: Australian Open Latest Tennis Score and Updates





‘We have to suffer and fight’ – Nadal ready for grand final Follow live updates from the Australian Open men’s final as Rafael Nadal takes on Daniil Medvedev in a bid to make tennis history. If the Spaniard wins the match, he will break the record for the most grand slam wins in the men’s league. He is currently tied with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on 20 slam titles, but outclassed Matteo Berrettini in four sets in Friday’s semi-final after overcoming a grueling five sets battle against Denis Shapovalov. In order for Nadal to break the record, he will have to go through Medvedev, who is in excellent shape. The Russian, who entered the draw after Djokovic’s withdrawal as the highest-seeded player, is aiming to win consecutive grand slams after already winning the US Open last September. Medvedev defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in four sets in an ill-tempered semi-final on Friday, but will likely face a tougher test in the final if Nadal tries to make history. The focus may be on Nadal to win the final, but he said that after his semi-final victory over Matteo Berrettini, he is simply grateful for the opportunity. He said: For me it’s more about the Australian Open than anything else, isn’t it? It’s just a great event. I’ve been unlucky with injuries and other times I play great finals with good chances. But I never thought of another chance in 2022. Follow live updates from the Australian Open final: Nadal vs Medvedev: Latest Updates Show last update



1643537502 Australian Open Final: Nadal 2-6 *5-3 Medvedev Nadal serves for the second set. How did he miss that?! Medvedev somehow gets a huge first serve back into the field, but leaves Nadal with a simple smash to the net. However, the Spaniard cannot finish it! He shoots it right into the net. 0-15. And that backhand is long too. 0-30. The pendulum swings back and forth. A forehand from Medvedev goes into the net while Nadal closes the gap. But that’s fantastic net play from Medvedev. Another two break-back points. The serve and volley were executed perfectly. 30-40. And there’s another brilliant volley on the net from the 20-time Grand Slam champion who brings twice. Medvedev kisses the line (net) with a backhand crosscourt. Another breaking point for the Russian. Dylan TerryJanuary 30, 2022 10:11 am 1643537209 Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 5-3* Medvedev It’s really impressive how Medvedev has reacted to being broken. Now he has to hold his nerve to equalize in this second set. Nadal snaps the top of the net and sees a 0-15 chance begging as the deflected forehand drifts just wide. A double foul makes it 15-15, but that’s another perfect backhand down Medvedev’s line. Nadal finds a forehand that coasts the baseline and yields 30-30. And a Medvedev backhand goes into the net! breaking point. Likely. The drop shot does it! Medvedev remains in a heap on the ground as he slips while trying to make it to the net. He couldn’t. Is that the second set for the Spaniard? Dylan TerryJanuary 30, 2022 10:06 am 1643536855 Australian Open Final: Nadal 2-6 *4-3 Medvedev Nadal needs to maintain this momentum, but he fails to do so at the start of this match. Medvedev seems to force the issue with a deep return and succeeds when Nadal plans a forehand just past the baseline. Beautiful backhand along Medvedev’s line. 0-30. Nadal responds with a well-executed forehand crosscourt after an inch-perfect second serve. But that is too long from the Spaniard. Two breakback points. It will. Nadal can’t keep up with Medvedev’s powerful forehand and suddenly the Russian is back on top. Dylan TerryJanuary 30, 2022 10:00 1643536739 Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 4-2* Medvedev A serve volley volley combination pays off for Medvedev. Will he move to the net a bit more as Nadal starts to find his feet at the back of the pitch? An ace of the Russian. Then Nadal goes long with a backhand. 40-0. Another ace. A 68 second wait. Medvedev sends a message. Dylan TerryJanuary 30, 2022 09:58 1643536662 Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 4-1* Medvedev The perfect setting for a classic match. And suddenly it becomes like this. Medvedev looked like he could walk away with it. But Nadal is right back in this final right now. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Getty images) Dylan TerryJanuary 30, 2022 09:57 1643536531 Australian Open Final: Nadal 2-6 *4-1 Medvedev Medvedev sends a forehand the width of a cat’s whisker. Nadal left it and was ONLY right when he did. The Russian then enters the net. 30-0. First ace of the match for Nadal. 40-0 and the crowd is really waking up Nadal now. Serve and volley. Game Nadal. The most comfortable grip he’s had all match. By far. Dylan TerryJanuary 30, 2022 09:55 1643536466 Australian Open Final: Nadal 2-6 *3-1 Medvedev Out of nowhere, Nadal is at the top. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Getty images) < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Getty images) Dylan TerryJanuary 30, 2022 09:54 1643536141 Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 3-1* Medvedev Medvedev simply grabs a forehand to give Nadal an early lead over the Russians. They have been difficult to reach so far. And an unforced foul on Medvedev’s backhand! 0-30. Now then. Nadal goes into the net. 15-30. OH WHAT ABOUT THAT?! The longest rally of the match – 40 strokes! The pair barely move at the back of the field for about 20 shots as they refuse to handle. In the end, Nadal wins with a ridiculously sharp backhand that floats just over the net before Medvedev can even reach it! One big serve and it’s 30-40. But that’s long from Medvedev! Dylan TerryJanuary 30, 2022 09:49 1643535753 Australian Open Final: Nadal 2-6 *2-1 Medvedev Nadal forces Medvedev to play a backhand into the net – one of the few longer rallies the Spaniard has won since the start of the match. And another goes Nadal’s way as they exchange forehands before he comes out on top, leaving Medvedev looking for the winner and not allowing him to execute. However, that is long from Nadal. 20 casual fouls for him. Only seven for Medvedev. Nadal narrowly misses with a backhand down the line. 30-30. Even more pressure on his service. Finally he finds a great first serve at a crucial moment and Medvedev skewed the return long. And Medvedev makes a rare casual mistake as Nadal finishes the game. Dylan TerryJanuary 30, 2022 09:42 1643535653 Australian Open final: Nadal 2-6 1-1* Medvedev Hardly any pressure has been put on Medvedev’s service. No breakpoints and, by heart, Nadal hasn’t even reached deuce yet. The Spaniard goes into the net again when Medvedev takes a 30-0 lead. Nadal gets lucky with a net call that confuses Medvedev as he goes long with the resulting forehand. But a fifth ace of the Russian’s game takes him to 40-15. And a serve volley completes the hold. Dylan TerryJanuary 30, 2022 09:40

