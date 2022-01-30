Dean Continues Record Weekend at Kentucky Rod McCravy Invitational





Lexington, Kentucky —The Terps track and field teams competed on day two of competition at the Kentucky Rod McCravy Invite in Lexington, KY, as well as a one-day competition at the Mason Patriot Games in Fairfax, VA. The Terps had another successful day, with several athletes achieving personal bests and podium finishes. Junior Caleb Dean continued his streak of strong performances and again broke the program record in the 60m sprint (6.68s). The Terps will use these encounters as motivation for continued success throughout the remainder of the season. Full results from Kentucky can be found here. Full results of Virginia can be found here. Notes for women graduated student Angel Fellow continued to put in an excellent performance as she took third place in the shot put, with a score of 15.81m. Nkwonta triumphed in the weight throw on the first day of the competition and set a program record of 21.69m.

Kamryn Henderson (14.37) set a new personal best shot put with a consistent run.

Mackenzie Morgan (2:12.61) and Emma Pegg had strong performances for the Maryland squad, competing in the 800m.

Christine Laurie (9:55.62) raced to a top ten finish in the 3000m.

Anna Coffin (5:04.04) competed in the mile for the Terps squad in Kentucky.

Freshman Alison Colflesh (5:09.94) took fourth in the mile at the Mason Patriot Games. Claudia Dolan also competed in the mile for the Terps.

Hannah Mack made her 3000m debut at the Mason Patriot Games, finishing in sixth place.

Nyela Williams sprinted to a 26.74s finish in the 200m at the Mason Patriot Games.

Kirstin Walzu (3:16.85) competed in the 1000m in Mason. Notes for men Junior Caleb Dean continued his record-breaking streak in the semifinals of the 60m sprint with a personal best sprint of 6.68s. The time of 6.68s is the fastest time in program history in the event, beating his own program record from the day before.

Jeff Kline took fifth place in the shot put to a mark of 17.08m.

freshman Eric Albright had a season best of 1:53.24 in the 800m and won his heat.

sophomore Bryce Middleton took second place at the Mason Patriot Games, jumping 1.99m.

Matthew Bigelow pole in the pole vault in Mason.

Peter Capozzoli also competed with Mason in the 800m. Comments from the coach “This is the time of year when the competition is starting to heat up and I’m happy to see our athletes responding with peak performance.” Next one The Terrapins travel to New York, NY on Friday (2/4) and Saturday (2/5) for the Dr. Sanders Invite at Columbia University.

