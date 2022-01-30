



In these chaotic times, there is much comfort in the familiar, and the most famous scene in the last four NFL postseasons was an AFC championship game held at Arrowhead Stadium, home of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. His presence in this round feels inevitable. The absence of some others feels disorienting. On Sunday, for the first time in 12 seasons, none of Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, and Ben Roethlisberger’s three-man will play for a conference title, their Super Bowl hopes and stellar careers, which may end sooner these playoffs. At least one of those three quarterbacks has reached this stage in 18 of the past 20 seasons. And the only outlier, before this one, came in the 2009 season when we sadly had to settle for Drew Brees, Brett Favre and Peyton Manning (along with Mark Sanchez).

Today, the older guys can still play: Rodgers, 38, is very likely to win his second consecutive Most Valuable Player Award and fourth overall, while Brady, who threw for a career-high 5,316 yards at age 44, would be right behind him. have to end. But each season leads the NFL further away from one golden age of quarterbacking from Brady and Rodgers, Brees and Manning and into another.

Not all eras end in a climax, and the league’s current transition at quarterback has unfolded over several years. The pocket-passing prototype has spawned a generation of mobile, accurate and creative stars unhampered by convention or perception. Arizona’s Kyler Murray is 5 foot-10, and Justin Herbert of the Chargers is 6-foot-6, and there’s room in the NFL for both. Buffalo’s Josh Allen can run between tackles and throw clothesline passes. Lamar Jackson from Baltimore does the same. Drafted as No. 1 overall by worst Cincinnati in 2020, Joe Burrow led the Bengals to the 2021 AFC title match. Mahomes is a master of improvisation.

With rule changes allowing for score bursts and statistical bursts, these precocious quarterbacks, who are able to gain yards equally well on the ground and in the air, are being asked to account for a disproportionate share of offensive production, according to an analysis of the game by the New York Times. and seasonal stats curated by Pro Football Reference. It took until Mannings’ fifth season, at age 25, to account for 75 percent of his teams’ distance while in the game, and then six more before doing it again. Joe Montana broke 70 percent only once in a full season. At Dan Marinos peak, he never surpassed 77.2. Mahomes, meanwhile, has yet to account for less than 78.4 percent of Kansas Citys total when he is in the field. Last season, at age 25, Allen anticipated an 81.3 percent drop in Buffalo’s offensive production from 2020, while Jackson, 24, gained 84 percent of Ravens yards while playing.

With the exception of Murray, they all play in the AFC, where the average age of under-16 starters was 25.1 last season. Only three, including Roethlisberger, 39, who announced his retirement on Thursday, were at least 30. By contrast, the average age in the NFC was only slightly inflated by Rodgers and Brady was 29.6.

Another crazy low season of retirements, transactions and signings ahead will skew those numbers for next season, and teams that don’t have a great quarterback will rethink plans to acquire one. Just look at the NFC finalists, San Francisco and the Los Angeles Rams, who acquired successors last year, the 49ers drafted Trey Lance, and the Rams who traded for Matthew Stafford for quarterbacks who had recently started in the Super Bowl. One of them, Jimmy Garoppolo from San Francisco, might just start in another. But it’s comforting to know that with so many elite quarterbacks backed by front offices committed to optimizing rosters around them, there will be not just one rivalry that will dominate the next decade, but many. So even though this weekend may feel different, good or bad, just take a different solace in what is not a void, but a different phase of the natural progression of things. Plus, we could see Brady against Mahomes in the Super Bowl next year either way, if Brady doesn’t choose to retire. Jenny Vrentas reporting contributed.

