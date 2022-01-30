Alabama Mens Tennis Falls To No. 11 Kentucky At ITA Kickoff Weekend





Starkville, Miss. The Alabama men’s tennis team (2-2) fell 4-0 to No. 11 Kentucky (5-0) in the opening round of action at ITA Kickoff Weekend at the Rula Tennis Pavilion in Starkville, Miss. The Crimson Tide will face Arkansas in a consolation match on Sunday at 10 am CT. The Match Kentucky jumped out to a fast start, taking a 1-0 lead after winning the doubles point with a victory on court one and two, respectively

In singles play, the Wildcats captured a two-set win on court two before securing a two-set win on court five for a 3-0 advantage in the match

Battling the No. 4-ranked singles player in the country, Enzo Aguiard won three games in his first set and four in his second as Kentucky’s Gabriel Dialloclinched the match point with a 6-3, 6-4 win on court three

won three games in his first set and four in his second as Kentucky’s Gabriel Dialloclinched the match point with a 6-3, 6-4 win on court three when the match was decided, Filip Planinsek was ready for a third set against Liam Draxl at the top of the order

was ready for a third set against Liam Draxl at the top of the order Planinsek won the first set 6-4, before falling 6-3 in set two

additionally, Joao Ferreira was fighting to force a third set on court four against No. 45 Francois Musitelli (UK) after suffering a6-3 loss in the opening set and holding a 5-4 advantage in set two when the match was clinched Next Alabama will face Arkansas in the consolation finals on Sunday at 10 am CT. Arkansas fell 4-1 in its first-round match Saturday against No. 21 Mississippi State. Results doubles: Liam Draxl/Millen Hurrion (UK) def. Filip Planinsek / German Samofalov (UA)6-2 Joshua Lapadat/JJ Mercer (UK) def. Enzo Aguiard / Joao Ferreira (UA) 6-2 Francois Musitelli/Yasha Zemel vs. Zach Foster / Juan Martin (UA) 5-2, unfinished Order of Finish (1,2) singles: no. 83 Filip Planinsek (UA) vs. Liam Draxl (UK) 6-4, 3-6, unfinished Millen Hurrion (UK) def. German Samofalov (UA) 6-0, 6-1 no. 4 Gabriel Diallo (UK) def. Enzo Aguiard (UA) 6-3, 6-4 Joao Ferreira (UA) vs. no. 45 Francois Musitelli (UK) 3-6, 5-4, unfinished no. 90 Joshua Lapadat (UK) def. Rudi Christiansen (UA) 6-0, 6-3 no. 122 Yasha Zemel (UK) vs. Zach Foster (UA) 7-5, 5-1, unfinished Order of Finish (2, 5, 3) Get all the latest information on the team by followingAlabamaMTNon Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook. General athletic news can also be found atUA_Athleticson Twitter and Instagram and Alabama Athletics on Facebook. UAA

