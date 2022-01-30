Record Breaking Day as OSU Completes Day Two of Razorback Invitational





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. The Oklahoma State men’s and women’s indoor track teams returned to action on Saturday for day two of the Razorback Invitational. Alex Maier made school history in the men’s 3,000 meters and broke the 13-year school record of Germany’s Fernandez with a time of 7:46.61. Maier’s time unofficially puts him third in the nation after Saturday’s races. Two other Cowboys finished in the top 10 in the 3k with Fouad Messaoudi and Shea Foster finished eighth and ninth, with times of 7:51.81 and 7:53.60 respectively. Messaoudi ran in just his second career indoor race after the DMR on Friday and is currently 11th in the country in the event. “The crazy thing is, that’s not even (Maier’s) event,” said Track & Field and Cross Country director Dave Smith . “He was just doing this to get ready for his real event, the 5k. What that says is he’s going to run a really fast 5k and I imagine he’s going to break our school record in that as well. I think he’s going to be really very Good.” Maier wasn’t the only Cowboy who made history on Saturday, because Max Brahmt broke the school record in the heptathlon by more than 100 points when he finished with a score of 5,366. Jacob Belin ended 11e in the league for the Cowboys with a score of 4,311. Continuing the trend of broken records, the women’s 4×400 relay team broke the Cowgirl program record with a time of 3:37.56. The team included Tori Ortiz, Tamara Woodley, Nicolette Dixon and Christina Ollison, breaking the previous milestone at the Big 12 Championships last year. Taylor Roe stole the show in the women’s mile when she finished first with a time of 4:34.35. Roe set the third fastest time in the program’s history, surpassing Cowgirl legend Sinclaire Johnson and is third in the NCAA this year, along with a new personal best. Kelsey Ramirez also performed well for the Cowgirls, finishing sixth in the event with a time of 4.44.72. Gabby Hentemann led the way in the 3,000-meter run for the Cowgirls, with a time of 9:04.34, third in school history behind Roe and Christine McMiken. Colleen Stegmann and Emily Carter rounded out the top 20 in the event for the Cowgirls with times of 10:01.05 and 10:18.85 respectively. Woodley worked her way to eighth in the individual 400-meter dash with a time of 54.19, which is her third-place finish in school history. Ollison, Ortiz and Dixon rounded out the top-25 in the event with times of 54.80, 55.61 and 56.42, respectively. The Cowgirls dominated in the 800m with six runners finishing in the top 25, including a third place finish from Gabija Galvydyte with a time of 2:04.25. Stephanie Moss also finished in the top 10 for OSU with a personal best time of 2:07.48, while Sivan Auerbach, Heidi Demeo, Mackenzie Michael and Jinah Mickens-Malik finished 13th.e16e17e and 18e respectively. “The conference is incredibly deep and heavy as always,” Smith said. “If we can stay healthy and keep making progress, we’re going to be really, really good.” For more information about the Cowboys and Cowgirls, visit okstate.com. Men’s individual results: Hept 60 meters hurdles

9. Max Brahmt 8.65

10. Jacob Belin 8.99 Hept men’s pole vault

4. Max Brahmt 4.65

9. Jacob Belin 3.05 Run 1000 meters

7. Max Brahmt 2:42.41

11. Jacob Belin 2:53.41 heptathlon

6. Max Brahmt 5366 (School Record)

11. Jacob Belin 4311 3000 meters run

4. Gabe Simonsen 8:07.49

6. Alex Stitt 8:12.60

10. Christopher Middleton-Pearson 8:20.13 One Mile Run

9. Will Muirhead 4:03.31

12. Isaiah Priddey 4:04.95

14. Kian Davis 4:05.17

40. Rory Leonard 4:17.81 400 meter dash

17. Charlie Bartholomew 47.85

29. Cash Merutka 48.74

32. Koryee Wyatt 48.94 800 meters run

14. Juan Diego Castro 1:51.11

21. Triston Read 1:52.86

33. Justin Smith 2:00.43 3000 meters run

1. Alex Maier 7:46.61 (school record)

8. Fouad Messaoudi 7:51.81

9. Shea Foster 7:53.60

15. Ryan Schoppe 7:58.20

19. Victor Shitsama 8:21.09 4×400 meter relay

5. OSU A – 3:11.98

13. OSU C – 3:28.07 Individual results ladies 3000 meters run

3. Katie North 10:06.56 One Mile Run

1. Taylor Roe 4:34.35

6. Kelsey Ramirez 4.44.72

22. Krystal Rodriguez 4:55.02 400 meter dash

8. Tamara Woodley 54.19

15. Christina Ollison 54.80

18. Tori Ortiz 55.61

23. Nicolette Dixon 56.42

26. Kalaya Ali 56.75 800 meters run

3. Gabija Galvydyte 2: 04.25

9. Stephanie Moss 2:07.48

13. Sivan Auerbach 2:09.81

16. Heidi Demeo 2:11.21

17. Mackenzie Michael 2:12.46

18. Jinah Mickens-Malik 2:13.13 3000 meters run

2. Gabby Hentemann 9:04.34

18. Colleen Stegmann 10:01.05

20. Emily Carter 10:18.85 4×400 meter relay

6. OSU A 3:37.56 (school record)

9. OSU B 3:45.87

13. OSU C 4:04.09

