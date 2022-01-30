In the mid-90s, corruption in Pakistan cricket was brutally exposed by the Justice Qayyum report.

He said he was a doctor but at heart a cricket lover. Still that didnt fully explain his presence in Grenadas St Georges, a one-street Caribbean island-town that was hosting an innocuous Sri Lanka-South Africa 2007 World Cup game. This shifty, middle-aged Delhi man was our nosy neighbor at the budget hotel which was home to many itinerant reporters at crickets big jamboree in the West Indies.

Most evenings he would invariably sneak up next to us. He started with eavesdropping on our cricket conversations but soon mustered the courage to join in. He was an unusual cricket follower. He didn’t have those usual star-struck fan queries. Doctor didnt want to know how Tendulkar was in real life nor did he ask if Ganguly and Dravid got along. His questions were direct: Who is going to win tomorrow? Who wants top score? How’s the pitch?

One evening the Dodgy Doctor, feeling empowered by our groups general acceptance of him, asked if any of us knew the umpires. That’s when a seasoned pro among us stepped in. He asked the man wanting to be seen as a traveling fan if he could name a few players from South Africa and Sri Lanka, the teams he had followed to this back-of-beyond cricket destination. He gave a goofy smile and tried to change the topic. Who do you think is better, Lara or Tendulkar? Again, he played the fool. Others too joined in, pointed questions about his trip to Grenada were being asked now.

Nervous by the attention, it took leave and was never to be seen again. The rest of the evening was spent listening to the veterans narrating stories of the many Doctors they had met during their cricket travels.

In the betting/fixing world, men like Doctor were called the runners. They were the eyes and ears of the shady syndicate that ran illegal betting rings. Their job was to collect pitch information, keep an eye on the clouds sailing towards the stadium and generally gather every possible input that would help the odds-makers.

The enterprising and adventurous among the runners would walk the extra mile. They would approach players, umpires or even reporters for the nuggets of inside information that would be gold dust for the bookies and punters. A players limping walk at the end of a training session might be some insignificant match-eve trivia for most but in the betting world, where cricket wasnt just sport but a volatile stock on satta bazaar, it was a tip-off worth millions.

On that breezy Caribbean night, a few hard questions flew straight at the face. If the strings of the action on the pitch were being pulled by some unseen hands, what was the point of sitting through press conferences, exploring every blade of grass to write in-depth analysis? If the outcome was pre-decided, pre-match punditry was a sham, a virtual con-job.

Was one actually informed enough to be the glorified reliable messenger? What if you were actually one among the many unsuspecting Trumans inside this remotely-controlled sporting dome?

There are times in their careers when sports writers face such existential questions. Like the other day when former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor confessed or swimming with the sharks. He confessed to snorting cocaine with the fixers and taking money from them while insisting he didnt cut a deal with them.

How times have changed, you thought. Remember the days when cricketers traveling to the subcontinent came with cans of baked beans and mineral water. Now within days of landing, they start rolling joints with strangers. You can have sympathy for the players representing bankrupt cricket boards, like the one in Zimbabwe, but do you really believe their story?

Cricket fans, it seems, have stopped caring. They have been so used to betrayals. Over the years, sting operations, confessions, match-fixing reports have nailed crickets Hall of Famers.

In 2000, a known South African fixer, Hamid Banjo Casim, told the Kings Commission, the panel probing the Hansie Cronje corruption case, that Kapil Dev was a friend. Cronje would confess that in 1996 it was Mohammad Azharuddin who had introduced him to a bookie.

In the mid-90s, corruption in Pakistan cricket was brutally exposed by the Justice Qayyum report.

Cricket dutifully swept everything under the carpet. That ugly past has been conveniently forgotten, those charged solemnly forgiven. Even more recent events have had a shadow on them.

There is also an entire book Bookie Gambler Fixer Spy on the behind-the-doors manipulations before the India-Pakistan 2011 World Cup semi-final at Mohali. The final, some say, was also fishy. Sri Lankas ex-skipper Hashan Tillakaratne had asked an uncomfortable question about that game: Why were four Sri Lankan players changed for the final? Where facts start and fiction ends is difficult to say.

But in the wise words of A Few Good Mens Colonel Jessup: Can we handle the truth?

Plus theres the IPL, the worlds most popular T20 event that has a cryptic business model and mysterious ownership pattern. The league has proven cases of owners placing bets while sitting in the dugout, players more than willing to take orders from fixers, and unscrupulous administrators with dubious conflict of interest links.

Once out of curiosity, I went to The Indian Express archives to re-read a match report of a game that I had covered but was later found to be fixed. It was the India-South Africa ODI in 2000 at Vadodara. That was when South African skipper Hansie Cronjes phone was being tapped by Delhi Police. Transcripts of conversation between Cronje and match-fixers were later made public. Subsequently, it was found that several Indian cricketers in that team too had left with bookies.

It was a tight game that South Africa lost on the penultimate ball. At one point Cronje seemed to be pulling off a miraculous win. Being sympathetic to the visiting teams final-over heart-break, I had started the report like this: Cricket is a funny game, they say. Ask Hansie Cronje and he would beg to differ. In hindsight, the joke was on me. Such episodes dont turn you into a cynic but they do make you skeptical. They teach you to look beyond the obvious and avoid being a fan-boy.

When stories of rampant cricket corruption hit headlines, reporters often get asked a difficult question. Is everything fixed? Clueless about the answer, I stick to a rehearsed routine. I make a poker face, take a pause, and give out a profound answer. Not all, I say. Hope, not conviction, being the basis of the answer.

