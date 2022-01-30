EBENSBURG Friends gathered at Holy Name Church on Saturday to remember Victoria Vicki Askew, whose love of tennis inspired her son to build a center in Ebensburg.

The Ebensburg Tennis Center opened in 2007 after a $2.5 million donation from Vickis son, Vince McMahon, chairman and CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), through the Vince and Linda McMahon Family Foundation.

A memorial mass was held Saturday for Askew, who died of natural causes on January 20 at age 101 in The Woodlands, Texas.

In 1999, Askew moved from Florida to Ebensburg with her husband, Harold, so that he could be closer to where he grew up.

According to Askews’ obituary, tennis was an important part of Vicki’s life. She started hitting balls at an old neglected job and was hooked for life. She only played until age 94, refusing to be in the “Senior League,” and always watching games on TV.

She also sang in several church choirs.

Jamie Taylor, tennis director at the Ebensburg Tennis Center, said he met Askew several years before the center opened, when he was its instructor in Blair County.

Think of an adjective that describes a person and that’s probably her, he said. Thoughtful, caring, compassionate, willing to do anything for you, supportive, she was a wonderful person. That pretty much embodied who she was.

Taylor said Askew has influenced those around her all her life.

She had lived 101 years and been through a lot in her life,” he said, “but in those 101 years she really made an impact and had a profound effect on pretty much everyone around her. Overall, she was an absolutely incredible person.”

Former Ebensburg Borough Manager Dan Penatzer described Askew as a gem.

She’s just a real Southern beauty,” Penatzer said. “She had a passion for tennis and, my God, she played tennis until really late, I think in her 90s. She’s just a jewel of a lady. I just couldn’t say enough about her.”

Vicki’s passion for tennis was something she shared with the community, both men said.

She loved tennis and wanted the community to enjoy the sport, Penatzer said. She always emphasized that it was a lifelong sport and it certainly was for her and Ebensburg is just lucky to have left them that facility.

Taylor said the center was always her dream for Ebensburg.

For her, that was something she wanted for the community and something that was important to her,” he said, “and to be blessed with the resources to provide the world-class tennis facility that she could provide. the community of Ebensburg was something she was proud of.

At the same time, there was a certain amount of uncertainty because many people were not really sure if such a tennis center would make it in a small community and she was always such a great ambassador to promote the tennis center and ultimately played a role model for so many for her positivity and her enthusiasm.”

Taylor said school teams have been formed and tournaments have taken place that would not have been possible without a center in the city.

Askew moved to Texas in 2010 after the death of her husband. She is put to death by her son, Rod McMahon.

Askew is survived by her son Vince, four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, according to her obituary.

A private funeral was planned in the Ebensburg area at a later date.