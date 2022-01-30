No. 8 Men’s Hockey Wins Second Tie Of The Weekend Against Rival Harvard

This story is being updated.

On Saturday night, Lynah Rink smelled like fish for the first time in two years. It could only mean one thing that Harvard was back in town.

The Lynah Faithfuls were a little slow to welcome the visitors from Cambridge, but by the time Harvard’s Mitchell Gibson led his team to the blue line, the first fish was in the air.

The match-up, which has always been the subject of anticipation and excitement on the part of players and the Faithful, was a particularly important one for Cornell after settling for a disappointing draw against Dartmouth on Friday night.

For the second night in a row, Cornell was left without a decisive outcome as it battled the Crimson to a 2-2 draw. As on Friday night, Cornell came up short in the shootout and walked away by one point in the ECAC standings.

The match was the second consecutive draw between Harvard and Cornell at Lynah. The rivals skated to a 1-1 draw in January 2020, the last time Harvard visited Lynah.

Just over a minute after the fish debris was scraped from the ice, Cornell began his first power play of the night. While Cornell struggled during his first few power play attempts on Friday night, it was effective against Harvard early on.

After 20 seconds of the power play, senior tri-captain Brenden Locke gave Cornell a 1-0 lead when he pulled in a rebound in the faceoff circle and fired the puck to the back of the net.

Cornell celebrates after Brenden Locke’s power play goal gave the Red the lead early in the first period. (Hannah Rosenberg/Sun Photography Editor)

The early lead gave Cornell a notable advantage after conceding the first goal in his games against Princeton and Dartmouth. Cornell went into the game with a 9-2-1 record when he scored the first goal of the game.

The Red continued his strong start and jumped out to a 6-2 lead in shots in the first six minutes, but played sloppy and gave Harvard plenty of chances for the remainder of the period.

Harvard ended the period leading 15-8 in shots, but was unable to score. Freshman goalkeeper Ian Shane allowed juicy rebounds in the crease and groove, but Harvard couldn’t convert his chances.

The Crimsons’ fortunes changed early in the second period. Marshall Rifai put Harvard on the board with 18:39 left in the second, a shot from above the face-off circle past Shane’s blocker to tie the score at 1-1.

Harvard kept pressing, hitting the bar with a shot less than a minute later and eventually taking a 2-1 lead at 15:37. The Crimson caught Shane out of position after making a save. Locke got in the way of Harvard’s first view of the open side of the net, but Matthew Coronato poked the puck.

Cornells’ cold streak continued into the middle of the period. The Reds scored only one shot in the first half of the period and eventually came up 23-9 behind in the shots.

The Red started putting things together after the media timeout. With 9:20 to go, Gibson made a quick glove save on junior defender Travis Mitchells’ shot from the high slot. 20 seconds later, Conell scored to even the game.

With 8:59 to go in the second, senior tri-captain Kyle Betts snuck a pass through the crease to junior striker Matt Stienburg, who tied the score at 2-2.

Matt Stienburg (20) celebrates after the equalizer in the second period. (Ben Parker/Sun Senior Editor)

The red provided momentum after Stienburg’s goal. With less than five minutes to go, a series of shots brought Gibson to his side, but Cornell couldn’t find any open lanes to fire the unprotected net.

The two teams went into the second break in a 2-2 standoff.

With both teams eager for a lead in the third period, Cornell and Harvard played a neck-and-neck start to the final frame.

The Red had two long possession in the attack zone early in the period and Harvard had some chances midway through the period, but both goalkeepers made five saves in the first 12 minutes of the period to tie the score.

Neither team was able to break the deadlock in the third piece and for the second night in a row, Cornell went into three-on-three overtime.

As Cornell went into the night with a 4-0-2 record in overtime, Harvard’s talented strikers made the Crimson a dangerous team to face in the three-on-three format.

The two teams traded opportunities in overtime, but neither found the back of the net, giving Cornell his second draw in as many nights.

Cornell did better in the shootout on Saturday night, going six rounds with the Crimson before coming up short.

Cornell will be looking for a more decisive outcome in Tuesday’s game with Brown.