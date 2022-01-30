Womens Ashes 2022, Australia vs England, cricket scores, Test match at Manuka Oval, referee controversy, Alana King no-ball, video, result,





Debut spinner Alana King was at the center of it all as Australia took a thrilling draw with England in the Ashes Test in Canberra, but one controversial, game-changing wicket left Isa Guha and Mel Jones absolutely stunned. In the third-to-last over of the match, the 26-year-old leggie King claimed back-to-back wickets to put Australia on the brink of a remarkable victory over Manuka Oval. But the final wicket was mired in astonishing controversy, as the third umpire ruled in a matter of seconds after a millimeter-tight back-foot no-ball call. MATCH REPORT: Umpire controversy stuns legends in wild Ashes finish that had EVERYTHING Check out the CommBank Womens Ashes Series on Kayo. Any Test, T20 & ODI Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Start your free trial now > King first ran out of Anya Shrubsole when goalkeeper Alyssa Healey reacted with lightning speed to throw the ball back to the spinner. Then King claimed the wicket of Charlie Dean the next ball, the Englishwoman who flew a top edge to Healey. But King’s second wicket was immediately checked by the third umpire for a back foot no ball and despite the incredible closeness of the decision, he took just one look at the slow-motion footage from one angle to make a call. Mel Jones said in commentary for Fox Cricket: Would you believe it? Were checking for a back foot with no ball. Just when we thought we’d seen it all in this match. The referee quickly stated: The first point of contact is within the popping fold, it does not touch the popping fold, therefore it is a fair delivery. The decision stunned Jones and Isa Guha. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.25%"/> Alana King hindfoot no ball Source: FOX SPORTS The rule is that part of the foot has to land before it hits the crease and at first glance it felt like there was contact… it seemed even more so from behind, Jones said. The same goes for me, Mel, Guha replied. And those aren’t rose-colored glasses either. This could be one of the biggest calls going to the last 13 (balls). The wicket left England 9 and still needed 13 runs to win, although they would instead defend the last two overs and see the draw. If a no-ball had been given, the outcome of an all-time Test match could have been very different. < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Missed catches prove costly for England | 00:45 OTHER SETTINGS (all times AEDT) Thursday 3 February, 2.10 pm: First ODI, Manuka Oval Sunday, February 6, 10:05 AM: Second ODI, Junction Oval Tuesday, February 8, 10:05 AM: Third ODI, Junction Oval

