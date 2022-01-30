Albo makes the most of Morrison’s absence to woo tennis fans





Current Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews did not attend the final. In fact the number of matches he attended this year equaled the number of sets taken off womens champ Ash Barty: zero. Victorian Sports Minister Martin Pakula did make an appearance. Inside the Nine suite, company chairman Peter Costello looking sharp (at least thats what we told him) in a taupe linen suit with contrasting navy linen shirt was happy to give his successor Josh Frydenberg some feedback, moving Frydenberg to jovially point out that Costello never had to deal with a pandemic. Nine chief executive Mike Sneesby (right) with Eddie McGuire Credit:Joe Armao Also present was Rugby Australia chairman Hamish McLennan talking to Costello and wife Tanya, Eddie McGuire and wife carla with new-ish Nine chief executive Mike Sneesby. Frydenberg and wife Amie Saunders were enjoying the lounge music so much that they went to book the DJ for an upcoming birthday party. In the Penfolds Restaurant, Sydney pub baron Justin Hemmes, 49, relaxed on the terrace with a posse that included girlfriend Madeline Holtznagel, 26, as the Sydney celebrity hotelier prepares to further his assault on Melbourne hotels in 2022. Merivale chief executive Justin Hemmes. Credit:Joe Armao Also spotted in the sponsors hospitality zone, Telstra chief executive Andy Penn held court at a table of eight senior executives, while nearby actor Rachel Griffith shot the breeze at a table of six. Benoit Collard, vice president of Piper-Heidsieck, flew in from France to preside at the Parisian cafe style Piper-Heidsieck champagne bar, where the Indian hospitality staff looked in awe when cricket super star David Warner walked in with wife candice. Might we have a photo, they politely requested? Of course! Loading Also enjoying the fizz as guests of Oatley Fine Wines were restaurant impresario Chris Lucas and Sarah Lew as well as Jean-Paul Prunetti owner of Toorak power lunching venue France-Soir. Courtside were Olympians Ian Thorpe and Emma McKeoncricket legend Shane Warne as well as Governor of Victoria The Hon Linda Dessau. Penny Fowler, the Herald and Weekly Times chair and niece of Rupert Murdoch was sitting next to Sky News chief executive Paul Whittaker. warnie! Credit:Eddie Jim And just to remind us why we were all here, front and center were a trio of tennis legends, Rod Laver, Neale Fraser and Judy Dalton. The Morning Edition newsletter is our guide to the days most important and interesting stories, analysis and insights. Sign up here.

