10 Best Ping Pong Table Under 300 [2022 Update]

We are all familiar with ping pong. Not to mention, most of us have already played it at some point. Some of us might have also considered buying a ping pong table.

So, keeping that in mind, today, we’ve listed some of the best ping pong tables under 300.

The ping pong tables listed below will surely pique your interest because some of the tables are, in fact, soo good that it’s even hard to believe it comes for that cheap.

Besides, we have raked these ping pong tables following many criteria, so it is safe to say that we judged all the products fairly.

10 Best Ping Pong Table Under 300

We have listed the ping pong tables below 300 and around 300 pricing; due to the continuous change in prices and discounts, some tables even drop below 300.

10. Butterfly Family Mini Ping Pong Table

Dimensions: 37 x 29 x 3 inches

weight: 30 lbs

If you want a light-weighted best ping pong table under 300 for the family, this might be your choice.

You bet this Butterfly Family Mini Ping Pong Table is the best for families and casual plays.

Due to its light-weightedness and easy-to-fix feature, it can even be carried and transported easily.

Also, this ping pong table is very sturdy and durable.

Similarly, this table comes with a ping pong net and a post set, so no assembly is required. And all of its components are very easy to set.

Most importantly, it is a child-friendly table with no pointy edges. This ping pong table can also be used as a table by simply removing the nets.

9. JOOLA Connect Mini Magnetic Modular Table Tennis Table

Dimensions: 54 x 30 x 30 inches

weight: 36 Lbs

If you’re looking for a modern designed, cheap best ping pong table under 300, the JOOLA Connect Mini Magnetic Modular Table Tennis Table is the one.

Not to mention, it has the newest innovation of magnetic connection design. Plus, given its small body size, this ping pong table will easily fit in any small space of your home or anywhere else.

In other words, this table can be easily folded into one small piece. Also, the side aprons on this ping pong table are lined with magnets so that you can connect it or detach it at a snap. Yes, it’s that simple.

Plus, it’s available in 5 different colors (Light Blue, Midnight Blue, Red, and Light Green). However, the company sells the Retractable nets separately.

8. Harvil 60-Inch Folding Portable Table Tennis Table

Dimensions: 59.02 x 25.98 x 27.01 inches

weight: 31 Lbs

Harvil 60-Inch Folding Portable Table Tennis Table is the second and one of the best ping pong tables under $100.

However, do not underestimate this table yet, because it is designed so that it can be folded into the size of a briefcase. Besides the price, this is its main selling point.

With Harvil 60-Inch Folding Portable Table Tennis Table by your side, you wouldn’t have to go to the table; the table will come to you.

Plus, this ping pong table is said to be very durable since a powder-coated solid steel frame supports its top.

Talking about accessories, this set comes with 2 rackets, 3 balls, and a ping pong net with net posts.

7. Franklin Sports Table Tennis Table

Dimensions: 58.00 x 32.00 x 4.20 Inches

weight: 110.6 Lbs

Our number 7th ranking best ping pong table under 300 from Franklin Sports has a focus of its own.

In other words, this $129.40 ping pong table focuses on less assembly more play modality. This ping pong table is designed so that it can be assembled in minutes and be folded up in seconds.

In addition, this table has a sturdy construction, due to which stable gameplay can be experienced. Similarly, the set comes with an attachable net too.

Besides, the ping pong table has been constructed using high-quality materials, guaranteeing durability.

6. JOOLA Compact Table Tennis Table

Dimensions: 39.3×39.2×4 inches

weight: 50 Lbs

JOOLA is an Olympic ping pong fire that is very popular internationally and has been trusted for more than 60 years. Not to forget, this brand has sponsored many top-tier international tournaments.

So, without a doubt, this brand holds high-quality, trusted products.

In addition, this table has been designed so that besides ping pong, it can be used for other activities.

Use it as a crafting table, poker table, casino table, or a simple casual table; it blends right in. All it requires is to remove the nets; yes, it’s that simple.

Also, it has been designed so that you can pack or set it very fast. As a result, the table can be compactly folded and stored, requiring less storage space.

5. Milliard Mini-Pong Portable Tennis Table

Dimensions: 71.25 x 40.5 x 30 inches

weight: 60 Lbs

Just like the JOOLA ping pong table, Milliard Mini also costs $170. Plus, we get a couple of things in Milliard that JOOLA does not offer.

As you can see, we get a bigger and heavier board, better stability, and a superior playing experience. So, yes, this ping pong table is big but not enough to occupy the space inside your room.

Most importantly, the Milliard Mini comes with two wooden paddles, a center netting, and 3 balls. So, no extra equipment is needed to be bought. You can start playing it right after delivery.

4. EastPoint Sports Table Tennis Table

Dimensions: 108 x 60 x 30 inches

weight: 90.21 Lbs

Now, moving on to the bigger setups, we have the EastPoint Sports Table Tennis Table. Also, it is our 4th ranking best ping pong table under 300.

To get deeper, this ping pong table is the perfect fit if you are looking for an original-sized table, but with the ability to easily be stored in a small place.

As the name says, this table can be easily folded, unfolded, and stored in a limited space area.

Likewise, this table has an excellent built quality. In other words, this table has been powder coated fully laminated, and it uses a rust-free steel frame with 1.5 inch thick laminated legs.

However, this ping pong table does not have tennis paddles and balls.

3. STIGA Space Saver Compact Table Tennis

Dimensions: 43 x 39 x 5 inches

weight: 73 Lbs

We all have heard about this brand or used its product at some point. yes, the STIGA Space Saver Compact Table Tennis is that good and popular. So coming from a popular brand, we can expect great things from its product.

So, we do not need to assemble or do anything extra regarding this product. All we need to do is unpack, unfold, and start playing. Also, the table comes with a net, net post, leg leveler, rackets, and balls.

Similarly, the table’s surface has been coated with a repeated roller, hence creating a smoother playing surface. However, outdoor play is not recommended on this product.

In addition, this table is very durable because it uses 1.24-inch steel welded legs with powder coating.

2. Merax Everest Series Foldable Table Tennis Table

Dimensions: 108 x 60 x 30 inches

weight: 214 Lbs

Choosing one and two was difficult, but Merax Everest Series is the second-best ping pong table under 300.

Moreover, this tournament-sized table is unlike any we’ve encountered so far. Yes, this one falls on the heavier ones. If we talk about its quality, it has a tournament-level built quality.

In addition, the surface of this awesome table comes with a specialized thick medium-dense fiberboard surface, creating a perfect surface for competitive matches as well as casual ones.

Besides, this 214 pounds table can be easily dismantled and folded to a compact size for efficient storage due to its sleek design.

1. EastPoint Sports 3000 Table Tennis Table

Dimensions: 108 x 60 x 30 inches

weight: 143 Lbs

When we talk about the best ping pong table under 300, this is the table we’re talking about.

If you still haven’t found the ping pong table you had been looking for, then this one will surely change your mind.

In other words, owning EastPoint Sports EPS 3000 would be like owning a Ferrari. Yes, with this in your house, your neighbors will envy you. Simply speaking, there isn’t a product better than this at this price range.

Moreover, this ping pong table comes 95% pre-assembled, so you wouldn’t have to go through a tedious process of assembling. For starters, it wouldn’t take more than 10 minutes to set up this table.

Plus, this table is of professional level, so the materials and build quality on this beauty is excellent. Else, it wouldn’t have made it to the number one spot of the best ping pong table under 300.

conclusion

Ranking the best ping pong table under 300 was a hard task. Also, despite lower prices, some products came up much up in ranking.

Similarly, we also found out that buying from a reputed brand would always give quality, reliable products.

So, did you find the ping pong table you had been looking for? If you did, then which one was it?