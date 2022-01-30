Sports
Raena Worleys Historic 39,750 Powers Kentucky to 197.450
LEXINGTON, Ky. Kentucky Gymnastics got a historically-great 39,750 performance in the all-around Saturday afternoon from junior Raena Worley as the Wildcats overpowered Missouri with a 197,450-196,875 win to pick up its first Southeastern Conference victory of the season.
Worley’s 39,750 is the highest individual all-around performance at Kentucky in a regular-season meet since 1996, and the fourth-best all-around performance in program history, only trailing Jenny Hansen’s three-best scores that ranged from 1993-96 (39,875 , 39,800 and 39,775).
“We felt going into the meet that we were more of a complete team than we were the first two meets of the season” UK head coach Tim Garrison said. “We had to make some lineup adjustments, but the athletes that stepped in performed well on short notice and with very little drop off in score. It was valuable experience for the moving forward. Our mainstays in lineups continued their successful ways again and competed at a very high level. Start to finish, it was a strong performance for this team.:
Kentucky recorded season-high scores on vault (49,400), bars (49,425), beam (49,275) and floor (49,325) en route to the win over Missouri who scored a 196,875 in Saturday’s meet. The Wildcats counted 18 of 20 scores that were 9.8 or higher Saturday afternoon, recording above a 197 for the first time this season.
The Wildcats’ 49,400 on vault is tied for third all-time for a single meet at UK with the 49,435 on bars coming s third-best score in program history as well. Kentucky’s 98.825 through the opening two rotations is a tie for its best-ever vault/bars combination, per Drew Porche.
Worley, the two-time running SEC Gymnast of the Week, scored a 9.975 on floor with a 10.00 and a 9.95 from the pair of judges, 9.950 on bars, 9.925 on vault to start her night and a 9.900 on beam where she picked up the pieces for UK after a fall by a teammate. The junior has now scored 9.9+ on 11 of 12 events this season as she continues to have one of the best starts in program history. She won the individual titles on all four apparatuses in addition to the all-around.
“Raena Worley had another amazing performance and is leading her team in the best way imaginable by example.” Garrison said.
Kentucky started with a bang on vault, pumping out a 49,400 with Jillian Procasky leading things off scoring a 9.875. Makenzie Wilson and Cally Nixon followed with 9,850’s before Arianna Patterson hung up a 9.9 for the first 9.9 of the meet. Worley closed the rotation with a 9,925.
On bars, Kentucky stuck almost every landing for the first time this season, with all six Wildcats scoring above a 9.8 on the second event of the afternoon. Hailey Davis’ return to the lineup was met with a 9.875 followed by a 9.9 out of Cally Nixon who had a sensational night for Kentucky. Josie Angeny talled a 9.850 before a strong close by Bailey Bunn (9,850) and Worley (9,950).
Kentucky unquestionably had its best beam rotation of the season, scoring a 49,275 Saturday inside Memorial Coliseum. Shealyn LuksikBunn and Isabella Magnellic each scored above a 9.8 before Worley and Angeny shut the door with a 9.9 and 9.775 for the Wildcats.
As the night concluded on floor, Bunn led off with a 9.825 and UK posted above a 9.75 across the board all afternoon before Magnelli floored a 9.875 and Davis nailed a 9.9, setting up Worley to close out the night. After a near-perfect performance, Worley earned a 10.0 from one judge and a 9.95 from the other, marking a 9.775, the highest score of any gymnast on any apparatus Saturday. It also bookmarked the first time a Kentucky gymnast has scored a 10.0 from any judge in an event this season.
Kentucky will compete next on Friday evening inside Memorial Coliseum at 7 pm ET as part of a quad meet with Georgia, Illinois and Central Michigan. The UK/Georgia head-to-head competition will count as an SEC result for both teams, with this serving as an official rescheduling opportunity from Excite Night, which was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. Tickets are available at UKathletics.com/tickets.
Follow along with the Wildcats on Twitter, Instagram and UKathletics.com.
Sources
2/ https://ukathletics.com/news/2022/1/29/womens-gymnastics-raena-worleys-historic-39-750-powers-kentucky-to-197-450.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022