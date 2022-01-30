Saturday Girls Hockey: Northfield Shuts Down, Excludes Mayo – Post Bulletin





NORTHFIELD Northfield scored twice in the opening five minutes of Saturday’s Big Nine Conference girls’ hockey game against Mayo, and didn’t give up on their way to a 6-0 win. Grace Kober tried her best to hold onto Mayo (7-4-0 Big Nine, 9-13-0 overall) in the game, making 46 saves. Emerson Garlie scored twice for Northfield (7-1-1, 14-4-3) while Ayla Puppe had a goal and two assists. Mayo plays in Owatonna on Monday at 7:15 PM. NORTHFIELD 6, MAYO 0 Mayo 0-0-0 0 Northfield 3-1-2 6 mayo: goalkeeper : Grace Kober 46 saves (52 shots). Northfield: Isabelle Stephes 1 goal; Emerson Garlie 2 goals; Ayla Puppe 1 goal, 2 assists; Olivia Rasmussen 1 goal; Grace McCoshen 2 assists; Tove Sorenson 1 goal, 1 assist; Emily Beham 1 assist; Cambria Monson 1 assist. goalkeeper : Maggie Malecha 9 saves (9 shots). HUDSON 9, CENTURY/YM 0 HUDSON, Erase. Century/John Marshall dropped his last non-conference game of the regular season here on Saturday, 9-0 against Hudson. Abigail Conners made 21 saves in the loss. Century/JM (6-16-1) will play in Mankato East on Thursday. HUDSON 9, CENTURY/YM 0 Century/YM 0-0-0 0 Hudson 1-2-6 9 Century/YM: goalkeeper : Abigail Conners 21 saves (30 shots). Hudson: Chloe Hepfler 1 goal; Aubrey Ross 2 assists; Leah Parker 2 goals, 3 assists; Averie Martin 2 assists; Bella Buth 3 assists; Hattie Carr 3 goals; Denman Red 3 goals. goalkeeper : Catterina Donna 10 bats (10 shots). DODGE CO. 5, HUTCHINSON 4, OT KASSON For the second time in less than 24 hours, the Dodge County girls’ hockey team went overtime on the home ice. And for the second time in less than 24 hours, the Wildcats secured the winner of the game. Friday night it was McKenzie Rich who took the Wildcats to an OT win against Owatonna. Saturday was the turn of Natalie Aherns to play the hero, as she scored her 11th goal of the season on an assist from Halle Determan to give Dodge County a 5-4 win against Hutchinson. Ahern and Determan combined for five runs in the win, while Ida Huber made 15 saves. Rich, Abby Simons and Nora Carstensen also scored for Dodge County. DODGE CO. 5, HUTCHINSON 4, OT Hutchinson 1-2-1-0 4 Dodge County 2-2-0-1 5 Hutchinson: Jolyn Hauan 1 goal; Kohle Fitterer 2 goals; Addie Longie 1 goal. goalkeeper : Stella Docken 37 saves (42 shots). Dodge County: Mollie Koch 1 assist; Nora Carstensen 1 goal; Maysie Koch 1 assist; Abby Simons 1 goal; Zoe Heimer 1 assist; McKenzie Rich 1 goal; Halle Determan 1 goal, 2 assists; Natalie Ahern 1 goal, 1 assist. goalkeeper : Ida Huber 15 hits (19 shots). MANKATO EAST 8, RED WING 1 RED WING Mankato East broke open a tense match with five goals in the second period to defeat Red Wing in a Big Nine Conference game at Prairie Island Arena on Saturday. Allie Meyer made 27 saves in the loss to the Wingers (2-8-0, 3-17-0). McKenzie Keller was unstoppable for East (9-3-0, 17-5-0), with three goals and four assists. MANKATO EAST 8, RED WING 1 East 2-5-1 8 RW 0-0-1 1 Mankato East: Sophie Steindl 1 goal; Ava Tibodeau 1 assist; Christine Kim 1 assist; Brielle Newton 1 assist; Emmy Schulz 1 assist; Kailey Newton 1 assist; McKenzie Keller 3 goals, 4 assists; Jess Eykyn 2 goals, 1 assist; Kalea Homich 2 goals. goalkeeper : Anna Rader 12 saves (13 shots). red wing: Madison Snyder 1 goal; Tatum Zylka 1 assist. goalkeeper : Allie Meyer 27 saves (35 shots). AUSTIN 9, MANKATO WEST 2 AUSTIN Austin scored five goals in under 10 minutes of the first period at Riverside Arena on Saturday and rolled to a 9-2 Big Nine Conference win against Mankato West. Kate Holtz led the way for Austin with a hat-trick and three assists. Megan Schultz also scored a hat-trick and had two assists, while Samantha Krueger had a goal and two assists. Kyia Radford-Garcia made 21 saves in the victory for the Packers (6-7-0 Big Nine, 11-10-0 overall). West dropped to 3-10-0 and 4-17-1. Austin hosts Fairmont Monday at 7 p.m. AUSTIN 9, MANKATO WEST 2 West 1-0-1 2 Austin 5-1-3 9 Mankato West: Lexi Reddy 1 goal; Trinity Jackson 1 goal. goalkeeper : Alayna Smith 41 saves (50 shots). Austin: Kiah Rumsey 1 goal, 1 assist; Hailee Schaefer 1 goal, 1 assist; Samantha Krueger 1 goal, 2 assists; Megan Schultz 3 goals, 2 assists; Kate Holtz 3 goals, 3 assists; Cassidy Davidson 2 assists. goalkeeper : Kyia Radford-Garcia 21 saves (23 shots).

