Wong deserves our attention

GAINESVILLE, Fla. If you were part of the sold-out crowd or watching television on Friday night at Exactech Arena and didn’t know the difference between, say, a Yurchenko double full and a tumbling pass, it didn’t matter.
Not when you were watching Gators freshmen Leanne Wong achieve.
Wong combines the grace of a ballerina and the softness of a hawk flying through the air as she competes. Here’s a transcript of her performance in the floor exercise at the end of October at the World Championships in Japan’s Kitakyushu:
Starts well, controls the double spin. Very good double turning double back. Classic routine, this, but that’s a great tumble, whipping to triple twist. Good height on the jumps. Needs a forward tumble somewhere, here it comes, two and a half turns in a full turn front, very good. Come on, needs a big finish, nice landing. Well, an elegant and well-executed routine from thereLeanne Wong.
Wong’s floor performance earned her a bronze medal, and coupled with her other routines, Wong left Japan as the all-around silver medalist. Another moment in a full year for Wong, a member of the Florida gymnastics team’s decorated freshman class.
Wong accomplished the feat in Japan while already enrolling in online classes in Florida. Wong arrived in Gainesville shortly after returning from the Tokyo Olympics, where she was quarantined for 14 days as Team USA’s deputy when teammate Kara Eaker tested positive for COVID-19.
She unpacked, attended freshman orientation, took classes, and quickly left to return to her suburban Kansas City home to train for the World Championships. After her two-medal trip to Japan, Wong returned to UF to acclimate to college life and join the Gators.
“Talking about involvement”, coach Gators Jenny Rowland said. “She’s just an incredibly focused person and student-athlete.”
On Friday night, those of the 9,173 in the O’Dome witnessed Wong’s exceptional talent at UF’s annual Link to Pink Meet, a win at number 13 in Arkansas. In the fourth game of her college career and the second time competing in the all-around, Wong claimed her first all-around title with a score of 39.625.
And that was Wong’s second most impressive performance of the evening.
Wong took the uneven bars title after teammate Savannah Schoenherr almost a perfect score with a 9,975. If you know how the sport’s scoring works, you know what that means.
Wong recorded the first perfect 10 of her gymnastics career with an achievement worthy of any adjective: graceful, sparkly, elegant, flowing or, perhaps best, beautiful.
Wong came close last week, scoring a 9,975 on bars in Florida’s Georgia win.
“I really didn’t know what to expect, I just entered every week,” Wong said. “That’s just very different from what I’m used to. One of my goals this year was to get a 10. From the start, I just couldn’t think, like, ‘I have to get a 10, I want a 10.’ I just had to focus on what I had to do to get a 10.”
She understood, which led to a huge reaction from the crowd and her teammates, who rushed to the floor and immediately started flashing the “10 sign” by raising all their fingers.
Nothing Wong has done in her short time with the Gators is surprising to those who have followed her career. On her international senior debut three years ago at the American Cup, the then 15-year-old Wong won the all-round title and gold on vault and beam.
“It’s definitely a springboard,” Wong told reporters.
The feat raised her profile for a potential spot on the US Olympic team, which came to fruition when she earned a spot as an alternate. Of course, her trip to Tokyo last summer was derailed by the COVID-19 quarantine, but that hasn’t slowed her progress since then.
In a college gymnastics season, Rowland considers the most competitive ever with newcomers like U.S. Olympians Suni Lee (Auburn), Jade Carey (Oregon State), Jordan Chiles (UCLA) and Grace McCallum (Utah) entering the collegiate level, Wong fits exactly in .
She followed up her perfect score on the uneven bars Friday with a personal best of 9,925 on beam. Wong has just started.
The writer Ernest Hemingway once defined courage as grace under pressure. If that’s true, Wong has courage to spare.
Wong has adapted and blossomed into a year of chaos and change.
“Just being a Florida Gator is so special, and just being in the competition,” she said. “It’s just another level of pressure. Even though this isn’t the world stage, I’m still fighting for my team.”
The Gators are happy with her.
