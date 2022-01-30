No. 4 Michigan Hockey Keeps Humming With Sweep vs. Wisconsin





The Michigan hockey team didn’t miss this weekend despite missing two of its top two players. The fourth-ranked Wolverines received goals from 11 players in a sweep over Wisconsin, winning 5-1 on Friday and 6-2 on Saturday at Madison. Although they were without two top-five draft picks in Owen Power and Kent Johnson, who are at Team Canadas training camp in Switzerland ahead of the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, the Wolverines were the only Big Ten team to earn all six points. from their weekend series. . RELATED:Michigan No. 1 Pick Owen Power Named for Canada’s Olympic Squad; Kent Johnson a deputy They are now alone in first place, two points ahead of second place Ohio State. Real valiant effort, said head coach Mel Pearson after Saturday’s victory. It was a physical game, a hard fought game. Our depth proved tonight. It’s hard to swipe on the road. Really proud of the team. Get yourself in a great position for a stretch run. Michigan (21-7-1, 12-6 Big Ten) never trailed in Fridays game but fell short behind Saturday. The Badgers scored twice in the first 3 minutes of the second period for a 2-1 lead, but the Wolverines seized the momentum after striker Philippe LaPointe, son of former Detroit Red Wings Martin LaPointe, tied the game at 3:55 . LaPointe, who was only playing his fifth game of the season, was placed in the lineup on Saturday to replace Luke Morgan, who was injured on Friday. I just can’t say enough about him and his commitment and work ethic and stick with it, Pearson said. We would need that from him. Michigan added two more goals in the period after a few lucky bounces. Strikers Jimmy Lambert and Brendan Brisson each scored on shots that bounced off the Wisconsin players before beating goalkeeper Cameron Rowe. Brisson, who will miss the teams for the next four games along with Matty Beniers to compete for Team USA in the Olympics, took over the team lead in goals scored with his 17th of the season, also ranking third nationally. RELATED: Michigan hockeys Brisson, Beniers excited for once-in-a-lifetime opportunity at 2022 Olympics While the team will miss its top four scorers for the next four games, Lambert believes there won’t be much of a drop-off. Michigan ranks fourth in the NCAA in scoring and has scored at least four goals in six of its past eight games. During that piece it is 7-1. We have faith in every man, Lambert said. This is Michigan. Every man was the top scorer of our (previous) team before they got here. Any man can score, and we have full confidence in any man who will go all the way through the line-up to get the puck into the net. MORE MICHIGAN HOCKEY:Nick Blankenburgs rises from walk-on to Michigan hockey captain See how the Michigan hockey jersey has evolved in 97 years New Analytical Approach to Assistants Paying Dividend for No. 3 Michigan Hockey Rock star goalkeeper Erik Portillo a difference maker for Michigan hockey Law firm investigates Michigan hockey over allegations of COVID cheating, toxic environment

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mlive.com/wolverines/2022/01/no-4-michigan-hockey-keeps-humming-with-sweep-vs-wisconsin.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos