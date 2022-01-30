Sports
Great men have a big impact in victory over OSU
EUGENE, Or. Three weeks after a fight that went to the extreme, Saturday’s rematch between Oregon and Oregon State showed no such drama as the Ducks did in double-digits for the entire second half of a 78-56 win over the Beavers in front of 10,712 fans in Matthew Knight Arena.
Those fans saw Erik Williams Jr. closes the first half with a three-quarter court swell that gave the UO men a 44-25 lead at halftime, in which the new UO football coach Dan Lanning addressed the crowd. The Beavers got no closer than 15 in the second half as the Ducks shot 55 percent from the floor and led 40-37 on the rebound to conquer 50 percent of the free throw line (7-of-14).
The win put Oregon back on track after their six-game winning streak ended at the hands of Colorado on Tuesday. Next week, the Ducks get another shot at the Buffs.
“It feels good to go into February knowing that we have taken a nice step,” said Jacob Young, who led the Ducks by 17 runs. “We’re ready to go back to the lab. We’re not done yet.’
How it happened: Saturday was marketed as “International Night” at Matthew Knight Arena, and the native flags of N’Faly Dante (Mali), Quincy Warrior (Canada) and Franck Kepnang (Cameroon) hung from the stands on one side of the court. Coincidence or not, that trio’s post defense eventually became a huge story in the game they combined for seven blocked shots as the Ducks outmatched OSU in the paint 40-18 and the Beavers shot at 30.3 percent.
Dante, in particular, seemed energetic from the start, blocking two shots and dipping Oregon’s first two points of the game in the transition home. He later had two offensive rebounds to keep possession of the ball that ended in a basket for Young, two of Young’s seven points on a 12-0 run that gave the Ducks a 28-17 lead. Young later hit a three to make it 37-22, and Williams scored on back-to-back possessions to end the half, including his three-point swell for a 44-25 lead.
“I love the energy, the audience was great tonight, it gave us more energy”, UO coach Dana Altman said. “Eric shot at half, which he was pretty excited about. I thought the energy level was good.”
Consecutive three-pointers through De’Vion Harmon early in the second half made it 51-32. Young completed a three-point game for a 74-52 lead, and the Ducks were able to get several minutes in front of their bench late in the game without giving up that 22-point advantage in the end.
Who stood out: Young had 17 points on 6-of-10 shooting plus four rebounds and four assists. Will Richardson added 15 points on 3-of-5 shooting from a three-point range, and Harmon scored 14 with another trio of three-pointers, while adding five rebounds and three assists.
But the story of the night was that the greats Dante had nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks plus two steals, and Kepnang and Guerrier blocked two shots each. Dante and Kepnang in particular made the most of their height, which was not always the case earlier in their careers.
“That’s the X-factor for the run in our season,” Young said after the Ducks wrapped up a 6-1 month of January. “When we were on LA trip, they protected the rim with every possession, and we have the same tonight. If they keep protecting the rim like that, we have a good chance of winning every game we play.”
Ducks get the season over the Beavs. ??
Jacob Young’s 17 points led @OregonMBB on the run from rival Oregon State, 78-56.#GoDucks | #Pac12MBB | @Vegas pic.twitter.com/yZ2U4WP0Je
Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) January 30, 2022
What it means: After appearing to regain momentum with Saturday’s win, the Ducks turn their attention to a rematch in Colorado, where the UO men’s basketball program has never won.
“This is bigger than us,” Williams said. “This is for Altman and the program.”
Next one: The Ducks will play in Colorado on Thursday (7:00 PM, FS1).
