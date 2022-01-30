Radhika Bajoria on LinkedIn: #cricket #entrepreneurship #opportunity

Humiliated to see my LinkedIn post made a headline about money management and caught the attention of sharks like Ashneer Grover
Glad to see the power of content and its reach. Thank you moneycontrol.com and Priyanka Sahay to record this.
Log in to view or add a comment
Log in to view or add a comment
From a mere technical staff member to the third person to become the CEO of Microsoft after Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer – this is how Satya Nadella grew up. Technology. He then went on to study computer science in the US and also did an MBA from the acclaimed Chicago Booth School of Business. After his first job at Sun Microsystems, Satya joined Microsoft in 1992 and launched one of the largest cloud infrastructures in the world. With such innovative and sharp thinking skills, he quickly climbed the ladder as he helped Microsoft achieve billions in profit in two years between 2011 and 2013. His work was highly regarded, so much so that he was named the global CEO in 2014 and earned in 2016 $84.5 million (~INR 590 cr)!! Under his leadership, Microsoft’s stock tripled in value in 2018 and the annual growth rate increased by 27%. He was recently awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan and his story is well worth a visit! Have you read his autobiography Hit Refresh yet?
Log in to view or add a comment
Log in to view or add a comment
Zerodha, which has been in bootstrap mode since 2010, is the most profitable startup in India today! The profit has more than doubled unimaginably. FY18: Rs 250 cr FY19: Rs 350 cr FY20: Rs 442 cr FY21: Rs 1000 cr!! This makes it even more profitable than LIC housing financing (Rs 790 Cr in FY21) & Central Bank of India (Rs 250 Cr in Q2 FY21) Boat is one of the fastest companies in the audio wearable space to turn a profit. FY20: Rs 48.8 Cr FY21: PAT of Rs 78.6 Cr! It was also the fifth largest wearable brand in the world in 2020 (in just a few years from its founding) and is now set for an IPO of Rs 2000 cr with a valuation of $1.5 Billion-2 Billion!! BrowserStack is one of the most valued SaaS companies in the country with Rs 27.8 Cr profit. Some of the startups in the infographic haven’t even turned into unicorns and are profitable. Do you think that when these startups go public, it will generate huge investor wealth (more than 30x)?
Log in to view or add a comment
Log in to view or add a comment
This Republic Day, we take the liberty to share a patriotic film about an unknown village where out of a population of only 20,000 people, 1,500 serve the armed forces. It’s heartwarming to see brands like Ambuja come forward and talk about the stories of true heroes and get a glimpse into the minds of villagers who inspire them to protect the land and put their lives on the line. The video in response shows the legacy of the bravery and sacrifice of Indian soldiers along with Saidpur, a village where every home raises a soldier for the Indian army. Tribute to this tradition! Yay Hind! #indiasalutessaidpur
Log in to view or add a comment
Log in to view or add a comment
Here are some of India’s biggest loss-making companies, with Vodafone at the top of the charts. Vodafone Idea made #losses worth one billion (Rs 7000 cr) every quarter last year!! It has lost almost Rs 80 cr per day for the first nine months of 2021!! Startups such as Paytm & Zomato are also in the Dutch big league, but in the Losers class. How do you think these loss-making startups will get closer to breakeven in the future?
Log in to view or add a comment
Log in to view or add a comment
From making millions of losses to being listed despite that red ink on their balance sheets, these companies were listed at a hefty premium: Paytm One97 Communications, Paytm’s parent company had a loss of Rs 1,700 cr in FY21. Zomato Losses: ~ FY20: Rs 2,451 cr ~ FY19: Rs 940 cr Burger King had a #loss of Rs 76 cr yet still had a strong opening premium of 92% and was subscribed 156.65 times!! Macrotech Developers (Lodha) ~December 20: Loss of Rs 264.3 cr ~December 19: Gain of Rs 503 cr Revenue also dropped from ~Rs 9,000 cr to ~Rs 3000 cr!! Lodha had failed to go public on two occasions. But why don’t companies at a loss go to the stock market? According to SEBI# regulations, when a loss-making company goes public, shares must be allocated as follows: Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) 75% (50% if profitable) High Net worth Individuals (HNIs) 15% Retail 10%, to save the common people from the impact of losses (35% when profitable) Do you think loss-making startups such as Mobikwik and Oyo Rooms will also have a good premium in the listing this year?
Log in to view or add a comment
Log in to view or add a comment
Microsoft is on track to become the largest technology company in the world and the acquisitions of recent years are a clear indicator of that. In which sector do you think Microsoft’s next move will be, after gaming?
Log in to view or add a comment
Log in to view or add a comment
From doing just a certificate program to getting access to one of the largest FMCG companies in India! Sounds pretty fast!! Especially at a time when you have to write those tiresome emails and messages to get an interview confirmed. This can really be a reality with AltUnis Certificate Program in Digital Marketing with HUL, where you get an interview with HUL! But why digital marketing? The demand for digital #marketing is increasing as 8 out of 10 marketers in India increased their digital marketing budget in 2020-21. Also in a report titled Future of Jobs by LinkedIn and World Economic Forum, #digital marketing was one of the top 10 emerging jobs!! AltUnis Certificate Program in Digital Marketing with HUL can help students find a job regardless of age, experience, or MBA degree. Details in the comment section. How do you think the digital marketing market will rise as the metaverse takes shape?
Log in to view or add a comment
Log in to view or add a comment
Lenskart founder Peyush Bansal recently broke the internet by supporting a farmer on #sharktankindia. Peyush has given hope to many such rural agri-startups that could go from just being agri to agritech and tapping into a market that will reach $24 billion by 2025. Moreover, he has even established a $20 million Lenskart Vision Fund for Indian #tech startups, following in the footsteps of Softbank and their Vision Fund. Currently with only 5.7% equity, peyushThe goal is and has always been to give away and build up in a greater way. May our startup and VC community have more such empowering people supporting the unsupported. What are your views on this? The representative
Log in to view or add a comment
Log in to view or add a comment
The world’s 5 biggest acquisitions to date have made history: When Vodafone acquired German telecom giant Mannesmann AG in 1999 for ~$180 billion, it was the largest M&A #deal ever. When American Online acquired Time Warner for $165 billion in the #dotcom era in 2000, the two broke up when they clashed over management style and culture. When Verizon Communications acquired Verizon Wireless from Vodafone for $130 billion in 2013. When the chemical #conglomerate Dow Chemical acquired DuPont for $130 billion in 2015 to become DowDuPont When the world’s largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev (maker of Corona, Budweiser) acquired its London-based rival SABMiller (maker of Fosters, Castle Lager) for $104 billion in 2016 What sector do you think will have the next $100 billion plus acquisition?
Log in to view or add a comment
Log in to view or add a comment
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.linkedin.com/posts/radhika-bajoria-3102ba158_cricket-entrepreneurship-opportunity-activity-6888878120598872064-RODz
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos