The Senior National Table Tennis Championships played at Cliff Anderson Sports Hall have sparked fiery quarter-final action as players strive to book their places in the final.
In the C Class Open Draw, to which many players showed up, Vicente Henery, Saalih Rahim, Walter Marcus and Ishaka Jackman were lucky enough to secure their spot in the semi-finals.
Henery defeated Umar Percival in his first match 3-1 (11.11, -5-9); Saalih Rahim defeated Jasmine Billingy 3-1 (8, -9.7,9); Walter Marcus defeated Malachi Moor 3-1 (-8,13,7,10), and Ishaka Jackman crushed Abdool Rahim 3-0 (3.7,8).
Out of four groups In the U21 Men’s Singles, the top two players from each group advanced. Jonathan Van Lange and Saalih Rahim advanced from group one, while Colin Wong and Niran Bissu advanced from group two; Krystian Sahadeo and Malachi Moore advanced from group three, while Kyle Chung and Terrence Rausch advanced from group four.
Of those who advanced, Jonathan Van Lange defeated Terrence Rausch 4-0 (15,5,7,8); Krystian Sahadeo beat Niran Bissu 4-1 (8.10.11, -6.10); Kyle Chung defeated Malachi Moore 4-1 (8.10.11, -6.10); and Colin Wong defeated Saalih Rahim 4-0 (4,5,9,10).
In the Women’s 21-Years-and-Under Tournament, four women competed against each other on Day 1 in the group stage: Jasmine Billingy, Thuraia Thomas, Crystal Melville and Samara Sukhai. Of the four ladies in that category, only one could be declared the winner, as the format played was round robin.
Jasmine Billingy was dominant in her two matches, fending off Crystal Melville 3-2 (-12, 11, -8, 9, 3) and Samara Sukhai 3-0 (10,6,3), giving them four points. secured.
Thuraia Thomas also won her three games, dominating Melville 3-0 (8.10.4) and Sukhai 3-0 (10.6.3). At the end of the game, Billingy and Thomas were on four points each, while Melville and Sukhai were on two points each.

