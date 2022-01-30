Ellen Keane ‘felt so cringe’ when told to be more ‘sexy and flirty’ on Dancing With The Stars

Ellen Keane told how she wanted the ground to swallow her up when she was told to be more sexy and flirty on Dancing With The Stars.

The swimming champ will dance the samba to Under The Sea for Movie Week tonight and told how with her disability some of the old insecurities are creeping in.

The paralympic gold medallist told the Irish Sunday Mirror: During the cha cha, I learn all the steps and Stephen my partner said I had to be sexy, flirty and more charismatic.

Stephen is a married man and hes straight, I have this man doing all these moves and me trying to be sexy.

Stephens wife Kylie has been helping, she tells me to move closer, but the first time I had to be all sexy I felt so cringe.

Hed be doing the female moves and being all curvy and I was like, I wanted the ground to swallow me.

For that whole thing I wasn’t able to do it.







Dubliner Ellen, 26, said her boyfriend Gavin Maguire, an international table tennis star and coach, has supported her every weekend as she bids for glitterball glory.

She said: He thinks the sexy moves are gas, hes telling me to go for it saying the more confident I can become the better.

And she revealed that nasty comments on social media accusing her of being over-confident left her feeling hurt.

She said: I nearly felt like a little kid, its nearly like a bad thing to be a confident girl.

There seems to be a confusion between the definition of confidence and cockiness.

If youre a confident woman youre seen as cocky and Im by no means cocky at the dancing, Im just trying my best.

It upset me, that’s how it was coming across.

I also realize Im representing people with disabilities and I dont want it to be unrealistic.

People with disabilities struggle with their confidence as do young girls.

I didnt want it to be like Ive cracked the code and this is it, I wanted it to be as honest as possible.

I have struggled more so with my upper half when it comes to the dancing.







(Image: Instagram/@keane_ellen)



Other people can compare their dancing easily to people with two arms, whereas Im trying to figure out how do I move my upper arm, make it look graceful and not make it look awkward.

Its not my left arm that I feel sometimes looks awkward, its my right arm because theres so much of it.

Im like where do I put it, where does it go?

Tonight Ellen is hopeful she can nail the moves in the samba as theres lots of fast movement and character.

Its a great dance to do as its high energy, I grew up dreaming I wanted to be (The Little Mermaid’s) Ariel, of course I love swimming.

Its not that I get nervous but its something new and its trying to get into character every week.

Because Im fit and my body is strong, I thought this would be so much easier.

Physically it’s tough, Stephen throws everything at me.

Swimming is great, its now like my meditation, I get away from the dancing and visualize what the steps are.

By day two I know the steps, that’s not what I struggle with, its the performance.

You need to be charismatic in dancing and put on a show, I never had to worry about that before.