Williams, Nelson Sweep 60M in Weekend Final





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. Defending NCAA Indoor Champions Micah Williams and Kemba Nelson swept the 60 meters on day two of the Razorback Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark. Collectively, the Ducks secured 11 indoor PRs including four more top-10 performances in program history. Into the Record Book, Pt. II

Micah Williams no. 1, men’s 60 meters (6.48) tied his own school record

Jaida Ross no. 6, women’s shot put (15.89m/52-1.75)

Alexandra Webster no. 8, women’s 60m hurdles (8.48)

Jack Yearian no. 10, men’s 3,000 meters (7:51.05) For a second-consecutive meet, Williams recorded a winning time of 6.48 to tie his own school record set two weeks ago at the season-opening Cougar Classic. The Portland, Ore., native was the top overall qualifier (6.59) from the prelims earlier in the day. Williams’ 6.48 is the fourth sub-6.50 performance of his career; no one else in NCAA history has more than two. Nelson followed with a victory of her own in the women’s 60 meters, stopping the clock in 7.16 to lower her season-best time. She led a 1-4-7 finish for the Women of Oregon, joined by teammates Jadyn Mays (7.34) and Iman Brown (7.44). With her victory, Nelson improved to 4-0 in 60-meter finals at the Tyson Center in Fayetteville. Elliott Cook made a bit of history of his own, clocking the first sub-4:00 mile of his career to finish fourth overallthird among collegiansin the men’s mile. He stopped the clock in 3:59.02 to win section two of four, and became the 28th UO man to eclipse the mystical barrier indoors. Jack Yearian added his name to the UO indoor top-10 lists with his time of 7:51.05 during the invitational section of the 3,000 meters. That makes him the 10th-fastest performer in program history, inching past Parker Stinson (7:51.06) for that spot. The UO senior entered the season with a previous best of 8:01.20 from 2019. Yearian finished fifth overall with teammate Aaron Bienenfeld (7:51.51) just behind in sixth. In the prelims of the women’s 60-meter hurdles, Alexandra Webster clocked a new lifetime best of 8.48 to move into a tie for the No. 8 spot on the program’s top-10 list. She entered the weekend with a best of 8.68 from last year’s Razorback Invitational. For a second consecutive meet, Jaida Ross improved her indoor PR with a toss of 15.89m/52-1.75 in the second round of the women’s shot put. The Medford, Ore., native already sat in No. 6 on the program’s all-list but moved to within one centimeter of the fifth spot. Ross leaves the Razorback Invitational with two top-10 UO marks after Friday’s No. 10 effort (17.72m/58-1.75) in the weight throw. The Women of Oregon put five in the top 10 of the invitational 3,000 meters, paced by Aneta KonieczekI and Emilie Girard in third and fourth place, respectively. Konieczek, the reigning Pac-12 champion in the steeplechase, posted a time of 9:18.80 and took nearly nine seconds off previous PR from 2018. Four of the Ducks’ top fiveKonieczek, Malia Pivec , Caramia Mestler , Dania Holmberg all recorded collegiate bests in the race. In the final event of the weekend, the UO team of Ella Clayton , Shaniya Hall , Katriina Wright and Shana Grebo combined for a season-best time of 3:35.13 in the women’s 4×400-meter relay. The Ducks finished fourth overall. Based on times entering the weekend along with Saturday’s results, Oregon now ranks among the top-10 relay teams in the country. In the triple jump, the Ducks picked up second- and third-place finishes from Emmanuel Ihemeje in the men’s competition and Lexi Ellis for the women, respectively. Ellis’ mark of 13.21m/43-4.25 is her best indoor effort since the 2020 Razorback Invitational. The Ducks’ next meet is the Windy City Invitational (Feb. 11-12) in Chicago, hosted by the University of Wisconsin. Saturday UO Results

MEN 60 meters final

1. Micah Williams 6.48 (=PR) [=school record] 7. Ryan Mulholland 6.78

8. Rieker Daniel 6.84 60 Meters Prelims

1. Micah Williams 6.59Q

7. Ryan Mulholland 6.77q [6.761] 8. Rieker Daniel 6.77q [6.766] 12. Xavier Nairne 6.90 Mile

4. Elliott Cook 3:59.02

21. Luis Peralta 4:09.37

26. Matthew Erickson 4:11.35

32. Vincent Mestler 4:13.84 3,000 Meters Invitational

5. Jack Yearian 7:51.05 (PR) [No. 10 UO] 6. Aaron Bienenfeld 7:51.51 3,000 Meters

2. Caleb Brown 8:06.07

3. Cameron Stein 8:06.77

7. Quincy Norman 8:15.06

12. Abdinasir Hussein 8:31.84 60m Hurdles Prelims

17. Arthur Katahdin 9.00 4x400m Relay

11. Rieker Daniel / Evan Mafilas / Camden Wheeler / Xavier Nairne 3:16.40 Triple Jump

2. Emmanuel Ihemeje 15.85m/52-0

7. Jonah Tactay 14.98m/49-1.75

9. DJ Henderson 13.22m/43-4.5 Shot Put

13. Mason Strunk 15.39m/50-6 Heptathlon Day 2/Final

9. Max Vollmer 4,873 points

6. 60m hurdles 8.45 [872 points] –. Pole vault NH

6. 1,000 meters 2:40.54 (PR) [867] 10. Nathan Poff 4,484 points

11. 60m hurdles 9.11 [722 points] –. Pole vault NH

4. 1,000 meters 2:39.57 WOMEN 60 meters final

1. Kemba Nelson 7.16

4. Jadyn Mays 7.34

7. Iman Brown 7.44 60 Meters Prelims

2. Kemba Nelson 7.28Q

5. Jadyn Mays 7.37q

8. Iman Brown 7.42q

10. Jasmine Montgomery 7.46

11. Jasmin Reed 7.47

14. Alysah Hickey 7.56 (PR)

15. Sydney Holiday 7.57 (PR) 800 Meters

11. Mia Moerck 2:08.64 Mile

9. Nicole Louw 4:46.48 3,000 Meters Invitational

3. Aneta KonieczekI 9:18.80 (PR)

4. Emilie Girard 9:20.27 (PR)

8. Malia Pivec 9:32.02 (PR)

9. Caramia Mestler 9:32.82 (PR)

10. Dania Holmberg 9:32.97 (PR)

19. Harper McClain 10:02.45

–. Keely Small DNF 60m Hurdles Prelims

14. Alexandra Webster 8.48 (PR) [=No. 8 UO] 17. Shana Grebo 8.57 4x400m Relay

4. Ella Clayton / Shaniya Hall / Katriina Wright / Shana Grebo 3:35.13 Triple Jump

3. Lexi Ellis 13.21m/43-4.25 Shot Put

3. Jaida Ross 15.89m/52-1.75 [No. 6 UO] For more news and information about Oregon cross country and track and field, follow @OregonTF on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

