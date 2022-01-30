Sports
This Week in Twitter: Moves (to TAMU-C) Like Jagger, Jaylen Harris Graduates and Carmen’s Crew is Back Again
This week in Twitter is a look at some of the best and most entertaining tweets of the week from Buckeyeland and beyond.
The week kicked off with The Best Quarterback Room in College Football exporting yet another superfluous student out into the world, this time featuring the unvarnished but excellently named Jagger LaRoe:
I am pleased to announce that I will continue my sports career with Texas A&M Commerce. I look forward to representing Texas A&M Commerce in its first season in the FCS! Let’s get started! #GoLions pic.twitter.com/nD3Fv59kWg
Jagger Laroe (@jaggerlaroe) January 24, 2022
Jaylen Harris’lastlatest Ohio state stats: five catches, 54 yards, and one college degree.
SO proud of this HOWL mentee: Jaylen Harris, a former WR on our soccer team. Injuries forced him out of the sport but he continued with his studies, we kept in touch and now he is a graduate of Ohio State Univ. He sent me the graduation photos I asked for. #GOBUCKS pic.twitter.com/h4vNJpTqrN
dr. Lanier Frush Holt (@ohsolanier2) January 25, 2022
It takes a strong mentality to keep going like this. Good word. Mentality.
Mentality https://t.co/KDCZnO8E4F
Mitch Rossi (@mitch_rossi5) January 28, 2022
EJ Liddell crossed the 1,000 career point threshold in Minneapolis on Thursday. Football recognize basketball:
yelling at @EasyE2432 upon reaching 1000 career points
Javontae Jean Baptiste (@Javontae_JB) January 28, 2022
…and one time zone away, basketball recognizes football:
Welcome QB1 @JustnFields!
1st NFL Season
1st Bull Competition pic.twitter.com/S9Cgc7Zs0f
Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 27, 2022
This week, 11W Deputy Editor Dan Hope gave a shot at the 2022 Ohio State football depth chart, which featured this view of Buckeyes’ Z receiver:
Later that morning:
I like doubters
Julian Fleming (@julian_040) January 26, 2022
Prove him wrong, Julian. In other thanks for reading Eleven warriors news:
https://t.co/eT5BMTNfI1 pic.twitter.com/SMwyH2ar6C
Mitch Rossi (@mitch_rossi5) January 26, 2022
That GIF of The Wolf of Wall Street is quite literally a message that says:
I’m not leaving, I’m staying to commit more crimes that will Drive the SEC crazy
…and we’re all talking about that action here, look Mitch.
Former Buckeye QB and fellow Lake Travis HS alum Matthew Baldwin has cautious Garrett Wilson thoughts.
That’s that.. and the fact that his soccer iq is Qb level and he’s also able to jump 40+ inches and beat pretty much anyone 1 on 1 against the ball. @GarrettWilson_V https://t.co/b4Pm0np9GX
Matthew Baldwin (@matthewb_6) January 27, 2022
Guess who’s back. Back again. Carmen is back. Win again.
COUNT US IN!!!!
Were BACK for TBT 2022 https://t.co/rMjIdkw4dO pic.twitter.com/TmWIDlDlDD
Carens Crew (@CarmensCrew) January 26, 2022
Chris Holtmann won his 100th game at Ohio State and shook Twitter’s hand with an all-time great Buckeye.
We really appreciate you Clark.
Chris Holtmann (@ChrisHoltmann) January 28, 2022
Elsewhere, the People Telling on Urban Meyer machine kept buzzing:
Urban Meyer told a coach that he should never have hired him and that the coach was a failure and had to give up the profession.
He also repeatedly berated receivers coach Sanjay Lal, according to sources who spoke to @AaronWilson_NFL.
Unpacking so much.https://t.co/mv9ah2qG2q
Matt Cannata (@CannataPFN) January 24, 2022
For the ignorant, Sanjay Lal is to WR coaching what Bill Davis is to LB coaching, with one exception. It involved a tuxedo.
Speaking of former Ohio state linebacker coaches:
Welcome to the family, @CoachWash56!
https://t.co/TBbXVdrfYy#GoIrish pic.twitter.com/xtfUktReNi
Football Notre Dame (@NDFootball) January 25, 2022
From the announcement:
(Al) Washington comes to the Irish after spending the last three seasons at Ohio State. In his final season with Ohio State, Washington and the Buckeyes defense ranked in the Top-20 nationally in defensive touchdowns and sales margin.
Oh yes of course. That’s exactly what Buckeye fans remember about the 2021 defense.
Luke Wypler got a boner, and not in the goodLawry’s The Prime Rib way.
Does anyone know of a few places in Columbus where this can be fixed? pic.twitter.com/AsFx5voG0N
Wypler (@LukeWypler) January 28, 2022
Tough week for the Duane Washington should have stayed in school.
Duane Washington Jr. set a new franchise rookie record tonight with 7 three-pointers. @ dwizthekid4 | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/l0eqkG48IK
Indiana Pacers (@pacers) January 25, 2022
Raise your hand if you thought a) Reggie Miller had this team record and b) it was unbreakable.
I need that sweater https://t.co/huiCBO4Xld
Dawand Jones (@dawandj79) January 24, 2022
Imagine Dawand trying to squeeze into that sweater. RIP, little sweater. And finally:
Members of the @OhioStateFB team came to Olentangy Liberty tonight to support Natalie Gray, an 8th grader battling brain cancer. The Buckeyes signed autographs with the money going to the Natalies Children’s Brain Cancer Foundation. @nbc4i pic.twitter.com/84jVkfcjjq
Whitney Harding (@WhitneyNBC4) January 28, 2022
Pay it forward, friends. Always pay in advance.
If you are on Twitter you can follow 11W, Jason, Chris, Ramzy, Johnny, And, Griffin, Garrick, Kevin, Mat, Kylea, AndyandGeorge.
