After head coach Mike Sullivan took Evgeni Malkin out of Kasperi Kapanen and Danton Heinen, the wheels of Pittsburgh Penguins stopped spinning aimlessly and gained traction. The Penguins had 32 shots in the last two periods, after only five in the first period.

But they still struggled to equalize the puck in the net with just one EV goal. The Detroit Red Wings also scored one of equal strength when the teams switched power play goals. On Friday night, Detroit won 3-2 in the shootout at PPG Paints Arena.

In the second period, the Penguins fired 17 shots at Detroit goalkeeper Calvin Pickard, most of them after Sullivan put his lines in the blender.

“It’s not a message to anyone. We try to find combinations that will help us win. So if the coaching staff feel like it’s old and we’re not getting production and we’re not getting any kind of traction from some lines, then we’ll be proactive and get people moving around,” Sullivan said. “We’re going to give guys the opportunity to take advantage of a situation and that’s what we’ve been doing for most of this year.”

Kasperi Kapanen, whose game is increasingly lost, dropped to the fourth line with Brian Boyle and Danton Heinen. Evan Rodrigues, who started the game with Jeff Carter on the third line, was promoted to the second line with Malkin and Brock McGinn.

Zach Aston-Reese was added to the Carter line on the left.

McGinn Malkin Rodrigues

Aston-Reese–Carter–Dominik Simon

Heinen Boyle Kapanen

“I think we knew we had to take another step there in the second period. I thought we did. I thought we had the game under control and came to the front of the net, what we had to do to goalkeeper,” said Guentzel. “So yeah, sometimes line changes just make other guys go, and I thought we played a lot better after that.”

There is an ongoing theme between the takeaways and the stats. Due to the big difference in the eye test, the Pittsburgh Penguins managed to get few scoring opportunities even after the line changes, and the NaturalStatTrick.com heatmap showed only slight activity up front.

Takeaway #1: Kapanen is lost

Energy, pace and intention were all chosen right away. It was like they flipped a switch. Penguin’s lineup suddenly split with Kapanen and Malkin.

Malkin and Kapanen shouldn’t be playing together again until Kapanen finds his game or something close to it. The result led to the conclusion that Kapanen hindered Malkin’s game and not the other way around.

However, the Penguins’ fourth line with Kapanen and Brian Boyle was pretty good – not great – but pretty good. It’s not ideal to pay a fourth-line player $3.2 million, nor is it ideal for such a talented player to get minutes on the fourth line, but it was a start.

Takeaway #2: Rodrigues-Malkin

Rodrigues can be a playmaker, but he also needs a flying start. His alien production for most of the first half of the season went freezing after the holidays.

He struggled next to Jeff Carter. It was a bad game for a few weeks. On Friday night, Carter and Rodrigues were defeated 6-1, but McGinn-Malkin-Rodrigues defeated the Red Wings 8-0. She defeated Detroit 3-0.

Again, it was good, not great. The trio only got one big chance.

Takeaway #3: Casey DeSmith may have played the most pivotal game of his career.

DeSmith has not yet played a playoff game or played a meaningful game in which his performance could make or break a season. Friday night was so close to that moment when he faced the Pittsburgh Penguins

If DeSmith was struggling, GM Ron Hextall would have had little choice but to use the next two weeks to find a reserve goalkeeper. Starter Tristan Jarry cannot and must not continue at almost 80% of the played tempo. Only Nashville Predators goalkeeper Juuse Saros has played more.

Last week, Sullivan tied the knot for kicking DeSmith into action too soon, and that, just like playing for his NHL career, may have launched Casey DeSmith, who grabbed the moment.

“He spoke to me after the Columbus game and just explained that he was putting it on himself that he was putting me in a difficult position. As an athlete, of course you know it’s not his fault. I know that,” admitted DeSmith. But yes, it means a lot to know that he has my back and that he is looking out for – obviously the interests of the team – but also mine.”

DeSmith stopped 30 out of 32, including a “wow” save on Dylan Larkin in overtime. DeSmith stopped a two-on-one by throwing himself to the left and snagging Larkin’s seemingly perfect one-timer from the top shelf.

“It was Geno who was the d-man, and I don’t think he has much experience playing two-on-one. So I tried to force the guy to make a pass and throw everything I could over there. And you know, sometimes it fits right in your glove, and it looks good,” DeSmith laughed.

He didn’t win, but he looked good. He deserved a few smiles and a laugh.

DeSmith also left the pads he used on Friday night in Columbus for all the new gear.

“I needed those pads. Just not very good juju with those. So I like white. I think they look a bit bigger, and just new pads in general make you feel bigger too. So I’m glad I’m in it.”

Is DeSmith developing a yinzer accent? Leaving out the “to be” is a gateway drug for slippy, gumbands, and clearing Giant Eagles of all the work paper and milk when it might snow.

Side note: There was a lot of social media blame for Malkin in overtime. Read DeSmith’s quote again. Malkin was the player who was back on the defensive – that’s a good thing. Not many centers in the NHL know how to be the lone defender on a two-on-one. Don’t get caught up in the Malkin fear and blame every game.

Takeaway #4: That Was Rock Bottom

Guentzel-Crosby-Bryan Rust is the constant, the Alpha and Omega of the Penguins offense. For the last few games, the line has powered the game and production. On both Thursday and Friday nights, Sidney Crosby and co. created more chances than the rest of the team put together.

The inequality was even more pronounced against Detroit. The Crosby line generated 11 scoring opportunities. The rest of the team earned four. Crosby’s line had five scoring opportunities. The rest of the team… one.

Just six very dangerous chances against humble Detroit is the starting point for a turnaround and discussion.

The Pittsburgh Penguins hit rock bottom in the first period. They hope.